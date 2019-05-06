2019 Marketing Awards shortlist: Public Service The latest list of finalists covers the top non-profit and social impact work across different platforms.

The latest shortlist for the 2019 Marketing Awards has been released, revealing the work set to compete for top honours in the Public Service category.

Spanning video, print, radio, PR, out-of-home, digital, direct and integrated campaigns, the Public Service category covers work created for non-profits, governments and corporate CSR platforms. This year’s Advertising jury (which includes Public Service) was led by Dave Douglass, ECD at Anomaly, and Denise Rossetto, CCO at BBDO.

The winners will be awarded during a ceremony on June 13 at The Carlu in Toronto. More information can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

Shortlists for the main Advertising category will be revealed tomorrow. Be sure to check out the previously announced shortlists for the Design, Craft and Multicultural categories.