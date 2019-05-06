2019 Marketing Awards shortlist: Public Service

The latest list of finalists covers the top non-profit and social impact work across different platforms.
The latest shortlist for the 2019 Marketing Awards has been released, revealing the work set to compete for top honours in the Public Service category.

Spanning video, print, radio, PR, out-of-home, digital, direct and integrated campaigns, the Public Service category covers work created for non-profits, governments and corporate CSR platforms. This year’s Advertising jury (which includes Public Service) was led by Dave Douglass, ECD at Anomaly, and Denise Rossetto, CCO at BBDO.

The winners will be awarded during a ceremony on June 13 at The Carlu in Toronto. More information can be found on the Marketing Awards website.

Campaign Agency Client
The Silent Killer VR Experience adHOME Creative TSSA
The Paralympic Network BBDO Toronto Canadian Paralympic Committee
The Unfun Balloon BBDO Toronto Ontario Lung Association
Anthem BBDO Toronto Right To Play
Casey House Documentary: June’s Bensimon Byrne Casey House
Boys Do Cry Bensimon Byrne White Ribbon
The Healing House Bensimon Byrne / Narrative Casey House
SickKids VS: Crews Cossette SickKids Foundation
Family Tree Cossette SickKids Foundation
SickKids VS: #10YearChallenge Cossette SickKids Foundation
Illustrating What Can’t Be Seen Cossette Garde-Manger Pour Tous
Write for Your Rights Cossette Amnesty International
Air Time Cossette SickKids Foundation
Feels Like farther Cossette Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon
Bübl Fashion Edelman Osteoporosis Canada
Day Of Mourning Streetcar Grey Canada WSIB
Millions of Followers Grip Limited The Terry Fox Foundation
Toronto Writes A Book Havas Canada Toronto Public Library
The Monthly John St. Shoppers Drug Mart
Toque Tuesday Leo Burnett Raising The Roof
Bone vs Steel Lg2 SAAQ
The You Inside Project Lg2 Gender Creative Kids Canada
Time Without a Screen Lg2 Capsana // Pause
Sad/Hurt/Alone Lg2 StopCyberBullying.org
Famous Fingers McCann Canada Prostate Cancer Canada
King Jay Mosaic The Children’s Wish Foundation
The Pride Shield Rethink Fondation Émergence
Vancouver Street View Rethink RainCity Housing
Peephole Rethink Battered Women’s Support Service
Stop Sucking Rethink Greenpeace
The Talking Bookmarks Sid Lee Fondation pour l’alphabétisation
#Unignorable Taxi United Way
Search History Taxi Covenant House
Access Denied Taxi Rick Hansen Foundation
No More The&Partnership Telus
Freedom Tampons Union Interval House
