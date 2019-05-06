The Agency A List: McCann Helping make brands meaningful

With a new CEO at the helm, a slew of international awards and client Chevrolet Canada named one of strategy’s Brands of the Year, 2018 was strong for McCann. Ryan Timms, SVP, managing director, McCann Toronto implores the industry, “Just wait and see what’s next.”

Simon Sikorski, who previously served as chief client officer for IPG’s Craft and worked for McCann Erickson in the U.K. and McCann Worldgroup in New York, took over in January as CEO of McCann Worldgroup Canada. “Simon is the consummate integrator across divisions and disciplines,” Timms says. “His presence will help us tap into the company’s diverse talent to find the best ways to solve a business problem – whether through traditional marketing forms, experiential, deep digital or our McCann Health practice.”

This past year the agency brought in new clients and delivered award-winning programs for major players.

Celebrating Canadian values was the key approach on Petro-Canada’s “Live by the Leaf” campaign. McCann led strategy and creative and the brand refresh extended to stations. “We were able to demonstrate how much we understood what they needed to do – to connect with Canadians over one of the most commoditized products in a more meaningful manner,” Timms says.

The mass campaign encompasses an anthem video set to Stompin’ Tom Connors’ “My Stompin’ Grounds” and amusing shorter spots about distinctly Canadian behavior rolling out on TV, digital, social and a microsite. “We’ve given them a platform from which they can talk to Canadians where it’s not just about gas prices and location, but rather to demonstrate they’re Canadian, too,” Timms says.

McCann’s Mastercard campaigns also tie the brand to Canadian culture. Last year the agency picked up Midas Awards for its “Priceless Surprises – Ball Hockey” work, which provided a special surprise to a Mastercard cardholder: a deluxe rink on his street and a visit from his hero, Darryl Sittler. Meanwhile, the “Priceless Tables” initiative in Toronto let cardholders enjoy fine dining on the Roy Thomson Hall stage during a live orchestra performance. Digital spots and social directed to the Mastercard Priceless Cities website.

“Finding a way for Mastercard to continue to stand for pricelessness in Canada was a big part of that campaign’s success,” Timms says.

Humour has proven to be a winning approach for Prostate Cancer Canada, which wants men to have their prostates checked. Last year McCann won 17 awards from Cannes, The One Show, The Crystals Awards, the Clio Awards and the LIAs for its “The Alternatives” campaign, which encompasses online video, radio and print. It imagines awkward scenarios in which men too uncomfortable to have their doctor perform the exam would instead do so themselves or ask a friend or – gasp – their mother.

The agency followed up with the “Famous Fingers Collection” campaign, which this time has men being tested with latex gloves modelled after legendary characters such as Babe Ruth or Frankenstein. It won gold and silver at the LIAs.

“The subject matter may be immensely serious, but to resonate with the people we’re trying to reach, using humour or pulling at people’s heartstrings – common approaches in mass advertising channels – is a big part of that success,” Timms says.

He adds that McCann is embracing a more “creative-first mentality,” which is how the agency has been reinvigorating itself globally. “Around the world and here at home we believe creativity is the only way to survive. It’s rooted in a powerful belief that our role is to help brands play meaningful roles in people’s lives.”

The agency continues to invest in proprietary research to support that belief. In 2016, it released Truth About Canadians, an in-depth industry report in partnership with Ipsos. The nationwide, bilingual, quantitative and qualitative initiative takes the pulse of Canadians with respect to their opinions, values and expectations of modern brands.

In 2018, McCann followed up with the provocative The Truth About Canadian Women, which explores the changing lives, roles and expectations of women and their effect on the new norms in Canada. The agency leverages its research on its clients’ businesses on a daily basis.

