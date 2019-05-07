2019 Marketing Awards shortlist: Advertising The final shortlist reveals the campaigns competing for the top prize in disciplines spanning film, radio, digital and more.

The final shortlist has been revealed for the 2019 Marketing Awards, and it’s a big one.

The main Advertising category covers the top film, press, radio, PR, OOH, digital, direct, integrated and self-promotion campaigns Canada’s agencies have created for clients over the past year. This year’s Advertising jury was led by Dave Douglass, ECD at Anomaly, and Denise Rossetto, CCO at BBDO.

The winners will be awarded during a ceremony on June 13 at The Carlu in Toronto. More information can be found on the Marketing Awards website. Be sure to check out the previously announced shortlists for the Public Service, Design, Craft and Multicultural categories.