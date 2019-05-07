2019 Marketing Awards shortlist: Advertising

The final shortlist reveals the campaigns competing for the top prize in disciplines spanning film, radio, digital and more.
By Josh Kolm
3 mins ago
The final shortlist has been revealed for the 2019 Marketing Awards, and it’s a big one.

The main Advertising category covers the top film, press, radio, PR, OOH, digital, direct, integrated and self-promotion campaigns Canada’s agencies have created for clients over the past year. This year’s Advertising jury was led by Dave Douglass, ECD at Anomaly, and Denise Rossetto, CCO at BBDO.

The winners will be awarded during a ceremony on June 13 at The Carlu in Toronto.

Campaign Agency Client
Reese Mix Breakaway Bowl Anomaly The Hershey Company
Bud Light Game Over Anomaly AB InBev
Oh Henry! 4:25 Anomaly The Hershey Company
Feed Your Entitlement Arrivals + Departures SkipTheDishes
Cat Calming Radio BBDO Toronto Mars Petcare
Snickers Hater Bar BBDO Toronto Mars Wrigley Confectionary
The Paralympic Network BBDO Toronto Canadian Paralympic Committee
Affichons Nos Couleurs / Let’s Show Off Our Colours Bleublancrouge Sico
Koodo Shock-Free Data Camp Jefferson Koodo Mobile
Dream Thieves Cossette Koho
Seeker Cossette Le Club AccorHotels
Big Mac x Bacon Collaboration Cossette McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada
The Brier Tournament of Hearts Cossette Curling Canada
Teddy Cossette Walmart Canada
Happy Moving Day Cossette McDonald’s Canada
Tech Drive VR Critical Mass Nissan North America
Just OK Is Not OK Critical Mass AT&T
Emerald Health DDB Canada Emerald Health Therapeutics
The Flip DDB Canada McDonald’s
Lightning DDB Canada Volkswagen Canada
Rocketship DDB Canada Volkswagen Canada
Carrot DentsuBos L’Émouleur
Fan Bods FCB Toronto Fountain Tire
Bitcoin Bucket Grip Limited Yum! Restaurants (KFC)
See It Differently Grip Limited Acura
See More in a KIA Innocean Worldwide Canada KIA Motors Canada
BP in Bed John st. Boston Pizza
Haulers John st. Loblaw Companies Limited (No Frills)
BP Patio Furniture John st. Boston Pizza
The Cheapest Radio Ever John st. Loblaw Companies Limited (No Frills)
Flossing John st. John st.
TD Poster Bank Leo Burnett TD
Bell TIFF Leo Burnett Bell Canada
LEO – Words Leo Burnett Leo Burnett
The Isolated Campaign Lg2 Responsible Gambling Council
At Its Best Lg2 Fromages d’ici
The Cows Lg2 Les Producteurs de lait du Québec
Metal Proof Lg2 Fenplast
Fortune-Telling Billboard Lg2 Manchu Wok
A Bit Bitter Lg2 Farnham Ale & Lager
Hellmann’s Real Food Rescue Ogilvy Unilever
Role Reversal One Twenty Three West BC Automobile Association
Tina’s Uterus OneMethod Johnson & Johnson (Motrin)
Blissful Bathroom Rethink IKEA
The One Star Restaurant Rethink ID Foods – Tabasco
Pass The Bill Rethink Leaf Forward
Real People. Real Slogans. Rethink Scotts Canada / Weed B Gon
Lamp 2 Rethink IKEA
The IKEA Climate Change Effect Rethink IKEA
IKEA DRÄG Rethink IKEA
Too Much Fun Rethink Playland
Anyone But Sweden Rethink Little Italy Montreal
Cheffy & Flambé Rethink IKEA
Worst Christmas Carols Rethink Berlitz Canada
Shorting Giants Rethink Rethink
A Snack for Santa Sid Lee IGA
IcebergFinder.com Target Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism
Symphony of Sound Target Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism
Shake Taxi Kraft Heinz
Abandoned Taxi Audi
The Away Game Zulu Alpha Kilo Tim Hortons
Win Pencil, Draw Respect Zulu Alpha Kilo One Show
Reskinning Queen Street West Zulu Alpha Kilo Consonant Skincare
Smile Cookie Zulu Alpha Kilo Tim Hortons
Go Halfsies Zulu Alpha Kilo Interac Corp.
World’s Worst RFP Zulu Alpha Kilo Zulu Alpha Kilo
