Kellogg’s looks to be a Vector victor The cereal brand aims to extend its reach beyond athletes to include more generally health conscious males.

With a new campaign for its Vector brand, Kellogg’s is looking to “show up” the competition by targeting a broader health-conscious male demographic.

In the lead spot for the campaign, the brand asks, “which you are you going to be today?” as a man gets up to face a day at the office, wows his bosses and tangles with a “3PM crash” personified by a buff, masked wrestler. The ad concludes urging viewers to “show up with high protein and energy” to whatever their day has in store.

According to Christine Jakovcic, VP of marketing and nutrition at Kellogg’s Canada, since launching in 1999, Vector has traditionally focused on “performance, results-driven athletes and the look, feel and tone of our ad campaigns have reflected that.” She says that, compared with more gym-centred campaigns of the past, “Show Up” was developed to reflect a broader understanding of the benefits of protein and the energy it provides for all active men in everyday situation.

Jakovcic tells strategy that based on consumer insights, its broader target market is looking to start the day with breakfasts and snacks that offer protein-rich options and attributes this to “evolving food IQ in men.” She says the main message of the campaign is that protein-rich cereal like Vector can give men “a little energetic nudge – when faced with the drag of the daily grind.”

According to Jacovcic, the Vector brand has seen a bit of a decline in consumption, similar to the overall cereal market. Kellogg’s is working to educate consumers about the benefits within both this category and on the Vector brand specifically, which they may have been over-looking in previous campaigns.

The nation-wide campaign includes TV, online video, in-gym and OOH placements, with influencer relations and sampling targeting recreational sports leagues to follow this summer. Additionally, Vector will partner with BarDown, a TSN creator of original video and a branded video series to create additional social and video content this fall.

Overall strategy and creative development for the campaign is being handled by Leo Burnett. The media buying agency is Starcom and Strategic Objectives is leading influencer relations.