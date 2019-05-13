BBDO, Rethink win Gold at The One Show Seven Canadian agencies were among the Pencil winners at this year's awards show.

While seven agencies went home with Pencils at this year’s One Show – it was BBDO Toronto and Rethink that left the Creative Week conference, which includes the One Show and ADC awards, with Pencils dipped in Gold.

BBDO won a pair of Gold One Show Pencils in the Moving Image Craft category for its work with Right to Play – one for “We Rise” and another for the “Anthem” spot within that campaign – for cinematography. The agency worked with Toronto’s Skin and Bones on production, with Mark Zibert and Eric Kaskens credited as directors of photography. It also picked up a Gold for the Canadian Paralympic Committee’s “The Paralympic Network” in the Social Media category.

The Right to Play campaign also won a Silver Pencil (for Writing) and a pair of Bronzes (for Direction and Writing), with “The Paralympic Network” winning an additional Silver in Branded Entertainment.

Rethink won a Gold Pencil of its own for “The Pride Shield,” a campaign for Fondation Émergence, in the Design category. The agency also picked up a Silver Pencil in the Intellectual Property category for “Pass The Bill,” a campaign for cannabis startup accelerator Leaf Forward.

Much like last week’s ADC Awards, DDB Canada was among the honourees at One Show, recognized in seven Golds, four Silvers and one Bronze for its contributions to “The Flip,” a stunt where a McDonald’s restaurant in California flipped its iconic “M” to a “W” to commemorate International Women’s Day last year (a move that generated enough positive press to repeat this year, but also online backlash when people compared the gesture to the company’s corporate practices).

While the campaign was led by Omnicom’s dedicated McDonald’s agency We Are Unlimited, and the wins are being credited to the United States in The One Show’s country rankings, DDB’s Vancouver office is listed among the contributing agencies, behind The Marketing Store and DDB New York.

“The Flip” helped contribute to DDB being named Network of the Year at this year’s One Show awards, with Omnicom (which also owns BBDO) winning Creative Holding Company of the Year. Agency of the Year honours were given to Wieden + Kennedy Portland, which took home numerous Gold Pencils for “Dream Crazy,” the attention-grabbing and at times controversial campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick for Nike (which was also named Client of the Year).

The list of Canadian winners from this year’s show can be found below, with the full global winners list available on The One Show’s website.

BBDO Toronto: 3 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze

Gold

Canadian Paralympic Committee, “The Paralympic Network”

Social Media (Livestream)

Right to Play, “Anthem”

Moving Image Craft (Cinematography)

Right to Play, “We Rise”

Moving Image Craft (Cinematography)

Silver

Canadian Paralympic Committee, “The Paralympic Network”

Branded Entertainment (Live Webcast)

Right to Play, “We Rise”

Moving Image Craft (Writing)

Bronze

Right to Play, “Anthem”

Moving Image Craft (Direction, Writing)

Rethink: 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

Gold

Fondation Émergence, “The Pride Shield”

Design (Brand Installations)

Bronze

Leaf Forward, “Pass The Bill”

Intellectual Property (Physical Product)

Bensimon Byrne: 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Silver

Casey House, “The Healing House”

Branded Entertainment (Live Events)

White Ribbon, “Boys Don’t Cry”

Moving Image Craft (Writing)

Bronze

White Ribbon, “Boys Don’t Cry”

Moving Image Craft (Direction)

Taxi: 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Silver

United Way, “#Unignorable”

Health, Wellness & Pharma (Print)

Bronze

United Way, “#Unignorable”

Health, Wellness & Pharma (Out-of-home)

Direct (Art direction)

Leo Burnett Toronto: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Silver

TD, “Poster Bank”

Design (Branded Item, Posters)

Bronze

Museum of Contemporary Art, “MOCA”

Design (Rebranding)

Jam3: 2 Bronze

Bronze

Adidas Originals, “Unlock The Drop”

Digital Craft (Cross-channel UI/UX)

Interactive & Online (Interactive Digital Installations)

Cossette: 1 Bronze

Bronze

SickKids, “Air Time”

Health, Wellness & Pharma (Radio & Audio)