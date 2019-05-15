FCB Toronto wins Gold at Clio Sports A total of six Canadian agencies and brands brought home hardware from the awards recognizing sports-centric work.

Several Canadian agencies and marketers were winners at this year’s Clio Sports awards, but FCB Toronto is the only one to bring home Gold.

FCB won three Golds and two Silvers for “Fan Bods,” a campaign for Fountain Tire that helped fans of the automotive retailer’s hometown Edmonton Oilers spell out messages of support on social using the painted bodies of its employees, in addition to online videos and in-stadium events. The agency also picked up a Bronze for “Giannis,” a spot for BMO Harris (the bank’s U.S. division) featuring Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Also among the winners was the internal team at Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which won a Silver for its design work on this year’s season ticket packaging for the Toronto Raptors. It also won a Silver and Bronze for the “Next Gen Game” campaign for the Toronto Maple Leafs, which brought young fans from groups like SickKids and MLSE’s youth sports non-profit LaunchPad to “take over” parts of a game earlier this year, from in-arena announcements to play-by-play calls.

Zulu Alpha Kilo also won three Bronze Clios for its “The Away Game” campaign for Tim Hortons, which brought Kenya’s only hockey team to Canada to play in their first game against another team.

All of the Canadian winners can be found below, with the full list of global winners available on the Clio Sports website. The winners of the Grand Clios will be revealed during a gala in New York City on June 13.

FCB Toronto: 3 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Gold

Fountain Tire, “Fan Bods”

Design, Digital/Mobile, Social Media

Silver

Fountain Tire, “Fan Bods”

Direct, Partnerships/Sponsorships/Collaborations

Bronze

BMO Harris, “Giannis”

Film

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment: 2 Silver, 2 Bronze

Silver

Toronto Maple Leafs, “Next Gen Game”

Experiential/Events

Toronto Raptors, “2018-2019 Raptors Season Ticket Package”

Design

Bronze

Toronto Maple Leafs, “Next Gen Game”

Film

Integrated

Zulu Alpha Kilo: 3 Bronze

Bronze

Tim Hortons, “The Away Game”

Branded Entertainment & Content

Film

Partnerships/Sponsorships/Collaborations

Anomaly Toronto: 1 Bronze

Bronze

AB InBev (Budweiser) “It’s Celly Season”

Integrated

Buoy Marketing + Production: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Halifax Thunderbirds, “Halifax Thunderbirds Brand Development”

Design

Montreal Canadiens: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Montreal Canadiens, “2018 Season’s Greetings”

Film Technique