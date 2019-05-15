FCB Toronto wins Gold at Clio Sports
A total of six Canadian agencies and brands brought home hardware from the awards recognizing sports-centric work.
Several Canadian agencies and marketers were winners at this year’s Clio Sports awards, but FCB Toronto is the only one to bring home Gold.
FCB won three Golds and two Silvers for “Fan Bods,” a campaign for Fountain Tire that helped fans of the automotive retailer’s hometown Edmonton Oilers spell out messages of support on social using the painted bodies of its employees, in addition to online videos and in-stadium events. The agency also picked up a Bronze for “Giannis,” a spot for BMO Harris (the bank’s U.S. division) featuring Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Also among the winners was the internal team at Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which won a Silver for its design work on this year’s season ticket packaging for the Toronto Raptors. It also won a Silver and Bronze for the “Next Gen Game” campaign for the Toronto Maple Leafs, which brought young fans from groups like SickKids and MLSE’s youth sports non-profit LaunchPad to “take over” parts of a game earlier this year, from in-arena announcements to play-by-play calls.
Zulu Alpha Kilo also won three Bronze Clios for its “The Away Game” campaign for Tim Hortons, which brought Kenya’s only hockey team to Canada to play in their first game against another team.
All of the Canadian winners can be found below, with the full list of global winners available on the Clio Sports website. The winners of the Grand Clios will be revealed during a gala in New York City on June 13.
FCB Toronto: 3 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze
Gold
Fountain Tire, “Fan Bods”
Design, Digital/Mobile, Social Media
Silver
Fountain Tire, “Fan Bods”
Direct, Partnerships/Sponsorships/Collaborations
Bronze
BMO Harris, “Giannis”
Film
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment: 2 Silver, 2 Bronze
Silver
Toronto Maple Leafs, “Next Gen Game”
Experiential/Events
Toronto Raptors, “2018-2019 Raptors Season Ticket Package”
Design
Bronze
Toronto Maple Leafs, “Next Gen Game”
Film
Integrated
Zulu Alpha Kilo: 3 Bronze
Bronze
Tim Hortons, “The Away Game”
Branded Entertainment & Content
Film
Partnerships/Sponsorships/Collaborations
Anomaly Toronto: 1 Bronze
Bronze
AB InBev (Budweiser) “It’s Celly Season”
Integrated
Buoy Marketing + Production: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Halifax Thunderbirds, “Halifax Thunderbirds Brand Development”
Design
Montreal Canadiens: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Montreal Canadiens, “2018 Season’s Greetings”
Film Technique