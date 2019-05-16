RBC brings friendly approach to Quebec The bank enlists another comedic actor to show the financial tools and services that differentiate it from the competition.

RBC is expanding its roster of comedic spokespeople as it brings its digital services focus to a new market.

Building off a campaign first launched in the fall, RBC has again enlisted comedic actor Jay Baruchel in a series of new spots (ranging from six to 30-seconds long) that highlight the bank’s different digital financial tools. These include MyAdvisor (which helps clients set and track their progress to savings goals, as well as be connected to a human advisor via video chat), Nomi (a service within the RBC app that uses AI to analyze spending habits, identify money that could be put into savings and automatically make the transfer) and 60-second online approval tool for a mortgage.

In addition to new spots featuring Baruchel, the campaign has also expanded in the Quebec market with creative featuring actress Marie-Soleil Dion, best known for shows like Vrak la Vie and Like Moi. Much like the English spots, the Quebec creative features Dion in everyday situations with friends, using her personality and sense of humour to explain one of the services that makes RBC “different.”

Alan Depencier, CMO for personal and commercial banking and insurance at RBC, says the push into Quebec is being led by client demand for different services and tools, namely related to getting support when it comes to insights on their spending, investing and buying a home. Last month, RBC launched another tool under the Nomi banner of AI-powered digital services, with the bank’s SVP of digital saying at the time that there was demand for more tools to help clients manage day-to-day finances, with the use of AI helping to give them greater financial confidence.

Depencier also says the campaign is continuing to tap into the humour that resonated with Canadians in last year’s campaign and leverage the equity it built between Baruchel and RBC, while also “[encouraging] people to question the value provided” by their current bank.

BBDO’s Toronto and Montreal offices worked on the campaign, which will be airing on TV and through digital channels.

The new “Experience the RBC Difference” spots come shortly after the bank launched a new push behind its “Future Launch” CSR platform.