Roots and Travelzoo partner on branded vacations The apparel retailer's latest collaboration comes as it continues to evolve into a 'premium outdoor lifestyle brand.'

As it strives to become less of a pure-play apparel company and more of a “premium outdoor lifestyle brand,” Roots has been partnering with companies in adjacent spaces. Most recently, that strategy came to life in a promotional partnership with deals website Travelzoo.

Last week, the companies unveiled “True Nature Escapes,” a selection of vacation packages bringing together elements of both brands. As part of the campaign, Travelzoo has curated items from Roots’ summer collection and paired them with relevant travel experiences promoted on its website. Customers who book one of the packages receive a Roots Beaver Water Tube inflatable pool toy to bring with them on vacation. In addition, the companies are jointly running a “True Nature Escapes” contest in which customers can enter to win a $1,000 gift card to Fairmont Hotel & Resorts.

The push ties back to Roots’ “True to Our Nature” platform, which emphasizes “the playful, spontaneous, outside-minded, free-spirited nature” of its customers, says VP of marketing Karen Zuccala. She adds that the collaboration with Travelzoo is meant to help motivate people to “take a break from their everyday and find new inspiration.”

“We wanted to create experiences that appeal to a wide demographic, from the avid adventurer to the weekend warrior,” she says. “At the core, they are all looking for opportunities to getaway and reconnect with themselves, their friends and their families.”

The escape packages span a range of activities, from a 3-day canoe and wilderness retreat in Ontario’s Algonquin Park, to a quick getaway weekend at a Muskoka lakefront resort. The program is being promoted online (on both Roots’ and Travelzoo’s websites) and is being supported with an in-store contest and signage in Roots stores.

Zuccala says the latest collaboration comes as Roots looks to grow its “brand community.”

Last December, it launched Roots x Shawn Mendes, a capsule collection designed in collaboration with the Toronto-born singer-songwriter. Then, for International Sweatpants Day on Jan. 21, it partnered with Air Canada to gave 260 pairs of sweats to passengers travelling on the airline’s longest international flight.

Most recently, in celebration of International Beaver Day, Roots launched a t-shirt collection with profits going to the Nature Conservancy of Canada.