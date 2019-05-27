How Interac drew in Collision attendees The payment company created a space to attract the startup community so they could learn more about its tech offering.

During one of North America’s fast growing tech conferences, Interac aimed to provide attendees with a quiet space that could be used to escape the rush of panels and vendors – or learn more about the payment company’s role in digital payment and fintech.

Last week, Collision brought 25,000 people in the global startup and innovation sector to Toronto for three days. As a sponsor of the event, and one with a growing technology offering aimed at entrepreneurs, Interac used the opportunity to debut a new, modular exhibition space.

The space is created from 600 bands of fabric that hang from a custom-built scaffolding, all in Interac’s shade of yellow. The length of each band can be adjusted, creating “hallways” and “rooms” within it. Beyond being eye-catching and standing out amidst the sea of other booths and vendors, the rooms within Interac’s space could be used as a quiet place to get away from the hectic conference floor, hold a meeting or, most importantly, view a distraction-free demo of Interac’s tech products and services.

Andrea Danovitch, AVP of marketing and brand at Interac, said it was important for the company to create a space that would draw attendees in to start a conversation and “communicate our leadership in the payment space and the Canadian fintech landscape at large.”

The space was created by Interac’s long-time agency Zulu Alpha Kilo, which worked with design and fabrication company Astound to build it.

While the meeting/demonstration space was debuted at Collision, the scaffolding can be adjusted to fit to footprint of any future trade shows it might be brought to. Interac has been using its marketing to promote new payment methods for the last several years. In the fall, it began adding more of a B2B strategy to what had previously been consumer-focused marketing, looking to reach entrepreneurs and small business owners – like the many startups at Collision – through content-focused efforts like podcasts and web series.