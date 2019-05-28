Lotto Max introduces new ‘dream coach’ The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation's promotes the lottery's now twice-weekly by teaching them to 'dream bigger.'

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has launched a new brand platform for Lotto Max, featuring a new life coach who can help Canadians “dream to the Max.”

The new platform follows the recent decision of the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation (a body jointly jointly owned by five provincial lottery commissions) to add a second draw to the once-weekly lottery game and to increase the potential jackpot amount to $70 million.

A 30-second TV spot introduces Max, the brand’s new “dream coach” who is there to help “bigify” consumers dreams. He sits down next to a woman named Jane at a diner and asks her what she would do with the earnings of a Lotto Max win. But her initial suggestion – a vacation – isn’t grandiose enough. Max guides to think bigger, until Jane has settled on buying a vacation home on a lake she has named after herself.

Creative was done by one of OLG’s long-running agency partners, FCB Canada, and includes TV, pre-roll, radio, digital, social and OOH. The campaign will be in market nationwide for the next year with ongoing communications promoting Lotto Max jackpots.

The approach is meant to be “hard-working, entertaining and ownable to Lotto Max,” explained Jodie Bates, director of integrated marketing communications at OLG, in press release.

Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, co-chief creative officer at FCB Toronto, added that the platform “begins to define a new purpose for the brand – helping Canadians to dream bigger than they ever thought possible.”

Outside of Ontario, the Atlantic Lottery Corporation worked with Halifax agency Wunder this month to promote the new twice-weekly draw with a stunt that involved covering parking fees in the downtown cores of two Nova Scotia cities.

In addition to working with FCB Canada for more than 25 years, the OLG selected Juniper Park\TBWA as AOR for its Ontario Racing business last May. That partnership led to the launch of a new campaign this month promoting horse racing as a more exciting entertainment option.