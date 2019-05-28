Naked Creative Consultancy adds to leadership team Following new business wins, the Toronto agency has named a managing director and new director of client service.

Naked Creative Consultancy has rounded out its senior leadership team following a number of recent client wins.

Victoria Thorpe has been promoted to managing director and will oversee strategic operations within the Toronto agency. She joined Naked in 2016 and most recently held the role of director of client service.

To fill her former role, Naked has hired Matt McChesney, who arrives from Central Station with experience working with Axe, Purolator, Molson Coors Canada, OLG and Weetabix North America. He will oversee the account management team, while working on client service and business development.

In a release, Naked president Peter Shier said the promotion and hire “bolsters our senior leadership in a way that allows me to spend more time refining our offering to ensure we deliver what our client’s require and we continue to expand.”

In recent months, the shop has added Nerds on Site, York University, Dream Water and the Canadian Scholarship Trust to its list of agency clients. Shier said it has also been doing “a lot of work in the cannabis space” and “needed to put in place the right people to help manage this aggressive and planned growth.”

Earlier this year, Naked named Meagan Younger as director of planning and Bryan Crisostomo as lead developer.

The agency also works with Ancestry, ADT, Sonnet Insurance, Electrical Safety Authority and the Canadian AIDS Society.