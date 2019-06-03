Girl Guides of Canada hires first brand and creative strategy lead Joining from Geometry, Nuala Byles will drive awareness and relevance as the organization looks to reinvent itself.

Girl Guides of Canada has hired Nuala Byles as its first brand and creative strategy lead as the organization continues to work at ensuring the brand has relevance among Canadians.

Byles will lead brand activations and awareness efforts for the guiding organization, which provides support and programming for Canadian girls.

She comes from Geometry Global, where she has served as EVP and ECD in Toronto and managing director for North America. Throughout her career, she has worked on Dove’s Self-Esteem Project and on humanitarian aid organization Mercy Ships, among other projects.

She arrives at Girl Guides as the organization continues to roll out a strategic plan aimed at building relevance for the brand in the modern era. CEO Jill Zelmanovits said in a release that creative a new role focused entirely on brand building is “critical to the success of the trajectory the organization has set for itself.”

“Our organization is known by most Canadians and nearly seven million women in Canada have a personal connection to our brand,” she said. “Now it’s time to elevate our brand to reflect who we are and what we offer today’s girl.”

Last summer, Girl Guides re-introduced itself to parents as an organization that can help girls become “Everything She Wants to Be” with the goal of driving new registrations. Other youth-focused groups, such as the Ontario Minor Hockey Association, have been rolling out work that addresses the same challenge of appealing to parents (and kids) as the programing space becomes increasingly crowded.

A number of recent reports commissioned by Girl Guides have received media coverage, which the non-profit says will also help Canadians reconnect with the brand. For example, last fall, it conducted research into how girls experience sexism and gender inequality and last month unveiled a “Girls on the Job” report highlighting the gender pay gap.