Publicis appoints VP and creative lead in Montreal Sann Sava will lead the creative team following a string of new client wins.

Publicis Montreal has named Sann Sava as its new VP and creative lead.

Sava will lead the creative department in Montreal, overseeing work for all clients while working alongside Samuel Fontaine, VP and strategic product manager, and Stéphanie Martin, VP and customer team leader, and reporting to office president Rachelle Claveau.

Her hiring follows a busy year for the agency. Roughly a year ago, Publicis Groupe brought all its Montreal creative, media, tech and PR agencies (including its namesake creative agency) under a single roof.

Since then, it has picked up new client work with the Quebec Federation of Real Estate Boards, the Autorité des marchés financiers (the Quebec body that regulates the province’s financial markets) and the Bureau d’intégration des nouveaux arrivants à Montréal, a Montreal-based organization supporting recent immigrants.

Sava previously served as executive creative director of DDB Montreal, a position she was appointed to in 2017. Before that, she worked as a freelance copywriter and creative director in Montreal, contributing to work at agencies including Lg2, BBDO Montreal, Publicis and DentsuBos. She has worked with clients such as Desjardins, Metro, National Bank, L’Oreal and Fido, and her work has been recognized with awards at Crea and the CASSIES.

Last year, the agency made a number of other changes in Montreal, including the appointment of a new director of strategy and partner in charge of business, culture and organization, as well as the hiring of a new director of content.