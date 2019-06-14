Up to the Minute: Zulu Alpha Kilo names four group CDs Plus, Camden continues to grow and 1Milk2Sugars renews with Nivea and Pfizer brands.

Hires and promotions

Zulu Alpha Kilo has promoted CDs Catherine Allen, Ian Simpson, Gerald Kugler and Rodger Eyre to group creative directors. Allen and Simpson first joined the agency in 2015, contributing to work for Bell, ParticipACTION, CAMH and the Peace Collective. Kugler and Eyre joined in 2017 from Juniper Park/TBWA and have led work for Interac and Tim Hortons.

Agency Camden has made a series of hires across its offices in Montreal, Toronto and Lyon. Camille Morin has joined the Montreal team as a digital manager, having already worked on a number of accounts and IT projects in recent months. Also in Montreal, Emily Conway has been hired as a project manager and Luna Dansereau as a francophone copywriter. Camden’s Toronto office welcomes Caroline Perrin as a coordinator. In Lyon, where the agency set up shop last year, Rodolphe Chambon joins as creative director Lucile Coche as an art director and motion designer. The new additions follow the naming of John Dutton as a partner in Montreal in April and of new strategy and digital leads in Toronto earlier this year.

Brand Momentum, an integrated sales, marketing and retail agency with headquarters in Toronto and Montreal, has promoted Bron Sarabun to VP of client services. Throughout his career, Sarabun has worked with major brands including Dominion Foods, Heinz, Kao Canada, Molson, L’Oreal and Kimberly Clark on store-level operations, logistics, sales leadership and category management.

After five years with Montreal agency Bob, Valérie Selway has taken on the new role of account manager. She was previously a project manager at the agency. In a press release, Selway said she hopes the new title will present professional development opportunities, particularly in experiential.

New business

Toronto advertising agency Junction59 has picked up two new clients. As AOR for Mercatus Technologies, a digital commerce company, it will oversee creative and new product launches. The assignment comes after Junction59 led branding and go-to-market work under “tight time constraints” for the company. The agency has also won new business with steel manufacturer Steelcon Fabrication, which is looking to bring a new product to Canada.

ImageMotion will work with LVMH group-owned French beauty brand Guerlain. The Montreal-based agency will develop influencer content for the Canadian market to raise brand awareness and promote various product launches this year.

Toronto PR firm 1Milk2Sugars has renewed contracts with a number of major clients. Following an RFP process, it will work with Beiersdorf-owned skincare brand Nivea for the next two years on media relations and social media. 1Milk2Sugars led the 2018 launch of Tessa Virtue as a brand ambassador for Niveau and, come 2020, will have worked with the company for five years. In addition, Pfizer’s Centrum brand has signed on for a second year, following the recent launch of a campaign for Multigummies Multi+Beauty. This year, the PR shop will work on content creation and two multi-platform campaigns for Centrum. Finally, 1Milk2Sugars has expanded its relationship with Pfizer through a new mandate with the Emergen-C, with work to be managed out of Ontario and Quebec.

Media

Reprise, an IPG Mediabrands agency, has hired Nicole Simpson to lead in the new role of VP and client business partner. Simpson will look to cultivate and strengthen relationships between the digital-focused media agency and its clients (full story for Media in Canada subscribers).

Last week, Canadian spirit and wine manufacturer Corby, whose portfolio includes Absolut Vodka, J.P. Wiser’s, Polar Ice and Glenlivet and other brands, selected Havas as its new media agency of record. The agency will lead campaigns across all of Corby’s product lines (full story for Media in Canada subscribers).