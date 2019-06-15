Cannes 2019: The Great White North lands in Outdoor Canada has five more shots at Cannes Lion glory, as Rethink, Leo Burnett, Grey and John St. move into the final jury round.

And so it begins. While delegates took to the skies for France this weekend, the Cannes Lions festival unveiled its fourth batch of 2019 finalists for the ever-popular Outdoor Lions.

Canada has five shots at the podium Monday, when the winners are announced at an evening gala. The nominations are for four agencies: Rethink Toronto, Leo Burnett Toronto, John St. and Grey Canada.

The Outdoor category was a popular one among Canadian agencies this year. It received the most entries, a total of 103. That’s 4% of the overall 2,389 entries that came in from countries across the globe, with Canada’s five nominations making up only 2% of the 263 campaigns that landed on the 2019 Outdoor shortlist.

The Titanium Lions shortlist was also announced prior to the official festival kick-off. However, Canada’s only three entries did not make the cut.

It did, however, find placements in the Glass and Innovation Lions categories: Bensimon Byrne and Grey will be presenting their work in front of live juries this coming week in Cannes, the former for White Ribbon’s “Boys Don’t Cry” film in Glass, and the latter for Gillette’s “First Shave” in Glass, as well as ADIABC’s “The Puck” promo piece in Innovation (of which was also shortlisted in Outdoor).

Outdoor (5)

Rethink Toronto



Fondation Emergence, “Pride Shield”

Partners: 1ONE Montréal / Morrison Films / TÖK Communications

Displays

Leaf Forward, “Pass The Bill”

Design for Promotional Items

Leo Burnett Toronto



Museum of Contemporary Art, “Billboard”

Leisure

John St.

Boston Pizza, “The Pizza Patio Set”

Partners: 3D Phacktory Toronto / Gas Company

Mass Distributed Promotional Items & Printed Media

Grey Canada

ADIABC (Diabetes Association), “The Puck”

Partners: Grey New York / Current Studios

Design for Promotional Items



