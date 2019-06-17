Cannes 2019: Canada gets eight mentions in Digital Craft and Entertainment Jam3, Grey, Leo Burnett and Lg2 are among the shops to add to their shortlist tallies.

The 2019 Cannes Lions shortlists for the Digital Craft, Industry Craft and the three Entertainment categories were revealed Monday morning, bringing another eight shortlist spots for Canadian agencies.

In Digital Craft, Jam3 earned two more shortlist mentions for its “Complexcon” campaign for Adidas (the work is also shortlisted in Design), while Secret Location earned a nod for “The Great C,” a VR adaption of the Philip K. Dick story of the same name.

Lg2 and Leo Burnett each earned a spot on the Industry Craft shortlist, under the Packaging Design subcategory. Lg2 was shortlisted for creating a series of labels for 13th Street Winery that were designed to reveal what kind of wine was in the bottle only after a person is finished drinking it (see case video below). Leo Burnett was shortlisted for its design of Grinning Face’s Coconut Milk bottles, which encouraged customers to shake the bottle before consuming.

In the Entertainment Lions, Grey Canada was shortlisted in the Talent subcategory for “First Shave,” an online video for Gillette showing a Toronto-based transgender artist and activist going through his first shave with his father (and which is also shortlisted in Glass). Montreal’s Felix and Paul also earned a mention for “Jurassic World: Blue,” a VR film following one of the velociraptors from the movie fighting different predators she encounters on the island.

The single Canadian nomination on the Entertainment Lions for Music shortlist is shared between Ent! Music Marketing and The&Partnership. The duo was shortlisted for the “No More” anti-bullying campaign for Telus, which included the creation of a song of the same name by Canadian musicians SonReal and Safia Nolin.

No Canadian agencies were shortlisted in the Entertainment for Sport Lions.

The Digital Craft, Industry Craft and Entertainment Lions will all be awarded at a gala on Tuesday, along with the Film Craft Lions.

Digital Craft (3)

Jam3

Adidas Originals, “Complexcon”

Partners: ASA Digital/Kindly Beast/Pixelpusher/We Are Royale

UX & Journey Design

Experience Design: Multi-platform

Secret Location

Secret Location, “The Great C”

AR/VR Immersive Storytelling

Industry Craft (2)

Leo Burnett Toronto

Grinning Face, “Coconut Milk”

Packaging Design

Lg2

13th Street Winery, “Subjectif”

Packaging Design

Entertainment Lions (2)

Grey Canada

Gillette (P&G), “First Shave”

Partners: Cylinder Sound & Film/Fort York VFX/Rooster Post Production/Skin & Bones/The Vanity

Talent: Digital & Social

Felix and Paul Studios

Universal Pictures, “Jurassic World: Blue”

New Realities

Entertainment Lions for Music (1)

Ent! Marketing / The&Partnership

Telus, “No More”

Partner: Cossette Media

Production of Exclusive Artist Content in Partnership with a Brand or a Cause