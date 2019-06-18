Cannes 2019: Juries recognize more than a dozen Canadian campaigns
Work from Canada nabbed 36 mentions across the Media, Social & Influencer, PR, Creative Data, Creative Strategy and Direct shortlists.
Day Two of the 2019 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity kicked off with 13 Canadian campaigns being recognized across six shortlists for a total of 36 nods. That brings the country’s shortlist tally to 87.
FCB Canada and FCB/Six managed to land on five of the six categories announced today: Media, Social & Influencer, PR, Creative Data, and Creative Strategy. The only one it didn’t place was Direct.
Coming in with 10 shortlist mentions, the “Go Back to Africa” campaign for Black & Abroad by FCB/Six was the most mentioned piece in Tuesday morning’s batch of shortlists, and the only campaign to get mentions in the Creative Data category. The work aimed to take “go back to Africa,” often used as a racist statement to harass Black people on social media, and reimagine it as something beautiful, not barbaric (video below).
Four nods went to FCB for the agency’s long-term work with the Canadian Down Syndrome Society, this time for its latest iteration in “Endangered Syndrome,” which fought to have people with Down Syndrome become the first group of humans listed by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature as “endangered.”
Bensimon Byrne’s “Healing House” for Casey House, which scored a Bronze Health Lion on Monday, also made several appearances this morning, picking up a total six mentions (including two in PR with sister agency Narrative). Cossette has four chances at a Lion for its SickKids “VS: Crews” anthemic work involving passionate influencer groups in the young Social & Influencer Lions; Anomaly has three for the “Oh! Henry 4:25″ bar it developed for Hershey; Rethink has two for its work with United States Against Gun Violence and Leaf Forward (which also won a Bronze Design Lion on Monday); and Grey has two more for Gillette’s “First Shave.”
And PHD Montreal, Ogilvy Canada, Leo Burnett and Lg2 each landed on the list once for work for the CBC, Hellman’s, JAT Holding and Hydro-Quebec, respectively.
Media (9)
FCB/Six Toronto
Black & Abroad, “Go Back to Africa”
Partners: Grayson Matthews Toronto/Rooster Post Production/Initiative/Glossy
Travel
Data-driven Targeting
Challenger Brand
Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight
PHD Montreal
Canadian Broadcast Corporation, Societe Radio-Canada, “Fighting Fake News in Real-Time”
Media & Entertainment
Ogilvy Canada
Hellman’s (Unilever), “Hellman’s Real Food Rescue”
Partners: Spy Films/Mindshare/Edelman/MLSE
Use of Events
Bensimon Byrne
Casey House, “The Healing House”
Partners: Narrative/Westside Studio
Best Use of Stunts
Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight
Rethink Toronto
IKEA Canada, “IKEA Bedtime”
Partners: Alter Ego/Fort York VFX/Frank Content/Saints Editorial
Excellence in Media Insights and Strategy
Social & Influencer (8)
Cossette
SickKids Foundation, “VS.: Crews”
Partners: Berkeley/Music Rights Clearance/Scouts Honour/The Assembly/The Vanity/OMD/Citizen Relations
Not-for-profit/Charity/Government
Partnerships
Social Purpose
Local Brand
FCB/Six
Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”
Partners: Grayson Matthews/Rooster Post Production/Initiative/Glossy
Audience Targeting/Engagement Strategies
Grey Canada
Gillette (P&G), “First Shave”
Partners: Cylinder Sound & Film/Fort York VFX/Rooster Post Production/Skin & Bones/The Vanity
Audience Targeting/Engagement Strategies
Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight
Rethink
United States Against Gun Violence, “Backfire”
Real-time Response
PR (7)
FCB Canada
Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Endangered Syndrome”
Partners: Happiness Saigon/Saints Editorial/Silent Joe/The Vanity/UM Canada
Not-for-profit/Charity/Government
Challenger Brand
Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight
Bensimon Byrne
Casey House, “The Healing House”
Partners: Narrative, Westside Studio
Use of Events and Stunts
Local Brand
Leo Burnett Toronto
JAT Holding, “Petal Paint”
Partners: Leo Burnett Colombo
Brand Voice & Strategic Storytelling
Lg2
Hydro-Quebec, “Electron – The Powerful Journey”
Partners: Touche!
Local Brand
Direct (6)
Anomaly
The Hershey Company (Oh Henry!) “Oh Henry! 4:25″
Partners: UM Canada/The Mint Agency
Launch / Re-launch
Single-market Campaign
Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight
Bensimon Byrne
Casey House, “The Healing House”
Partners: Narrative/Westside Studio
Not for profit, charity, government
Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight
Rethink Toronto
Leaf Forward, “Pass the Bill”
Single-market campaign
Creative Data (4)
FCB/Six
Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”
Partners: Grayson Matthews/Rooster Post Production/Initiative/Glossy
Data-enhanced Creativity
Data-driven Targeting
Use of Real-Time Data
Social Data & Insight
Creative Strategy (2)
FCB Canada, Toronto
Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Endangered Syndrome”
Partners: Happiness Saigon/Saints Editorial/Silent Joe/The Vanity/UM Canada
Long-term Strategy
FCB/Six
Black & Abroad, “Go Back to Africa”
Partners: Grayson Matthews Toronto/Rooster Post Production/Glossy
Retail/Travel/Leisure