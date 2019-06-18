Cannes 2019: Juries recognize more than a dozen Canadian campaigns Work from Canada nabbed 36 mentions across the Media, Social & Influencer, PR, Creative Data, Creative Strategy and Direct shortlists.



Day Two of the 2019 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity kicked off with 13 Canadian campaigns being recognized across six shortlists for a total of 36 nods. That brings the country’s shortlist tally to 87.

FCB Canada and FCB/Six managed to land on five of the six categories announced today: Media, Social & Influencer, PR, Creative Data, and Creative Strategy. The only one it didn’t place was Direct.

Coming in with 10 shortlist mentions, the “Go Back to Africa” campaign for Black & Abroad by FCB/Six was the most mentioned piece in Tuesday morning’s batch of shortlists, and the only campaign to get mentions in the Creative Data category. The work aimed to take “go back to Africa,” often used as a racist statement to harass Black people on social media, and reimagine it as something beautiful, not barbaric (video below).

Four nods went to FCB for the agency’s long-term work with the Canadian Down Syndrome Society, this time for its latest iteration in “Endangered Syndrome,” which fought to have people with Down Syndrome become the first group of humans listed by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature as “endangered.”

Bensimon Byrne’s “Healing House” for Casey House, which scored a Bronze Health Lion on Monday, also made several appearances this morning, picking up a total six mentions (including two in PR with sister agency Narrative). Cossette has four chances at a Lion for its SickKids “VS: Crews” anthemic work involving passionate influencer groups in the young Social & Influencer Lions; Anomaly has three for the “Oh! Henry 4:25″ bar it developed for Hershey; Rethink has two for its work with United States Against Gun Violence and Leaf Forward (which also won a Bronze Design Lion on Monday); and Grey has two more for Gillette’s “First Shave.”

And PHD Montreal, Ogilvy Canada, Leo Burnett and Lg2 each landed on the list once for work for the CBC, Hellman’s, JAT Holding and Hydro-Quebec, respectively.

Media (9)

FCB/Six Toronto

Black & Abroad, “Go Back to Africa”

Partners: Grayson Matthews Toronto/Rooster Post Production/Initiative/Glossy

Travel

Data-driven Targeting

Challenger Brand

Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight

PHD Montreal



Canadian Broadcast Corporation, Societe Radio-Canada, “Fighting Fake News in Real-Time”

Media & Entertainment

Ogilvy Canada

Hellman’s (Unilever), “Hellman’s Real Food Rescue”

Partners: Spy Films/Mindshare/Edelman/MLSE

Use of Events

Bensimon Byrne

Casey House, “The Healing House”

Partners: Narrative/Westside Studio

Best Use of Stunts

Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight



Rethink Toronto

IKEA Canada, “IKEA Bedtime”

Partners: Alter Ego/Fort York VFX/Frank Content/Saints Editorial

Excellence in Media Insights and Strategy

Social & Influencer (8)

Cossette



SickKids Foundation, “VS.: Crews”

Partners: Berkeley/Music Rights Clearance/Scouts Honour/The Assembly/The Vanity/OMD/Citizen Relations

Not-for-profit/Charity/Government

Partnerships

Social Purpose

Local Brand

FCB/Six

Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”

Partners: Grayson Matthews/Rooster Post Production/Initiative/Glossy

Audience Targeting/Engagement Strategies

Grey Canada



Gillette (P&G), “First Shave”

Partners: Cylinder Sound & Film/Fort York VFX/Rooster Post Production/Skin & Bones/The Vanity

Audience Targeting/Engagement Strategies

Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight

Rethink

United States Against Gun Violence, “Backfire”

Real-time Response

PR (7)

FCB Canada

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Endangered Syndrome”

Partners: Happiness Saigon/Saints Editorial/Silent Joe/The Vanity/UM Canada

Not-for-profit/Charity/Government

Challenger Brand

Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight

Bensimon Byrne



Casey House, “The Healing House”

Partners: Narrative, Westside Studio

Use of Events and Stunts

Local Brand

Leo Burnett Toronto

JAT Holding, “Petal Paint”

Partners: Leo Burnett Colombo

Brand Voice & Strategic Storytelling

Lg2



Hydro-Quebec, “Electron – The Powerful Journey”

Partners: Touche!

Local Brand

Direct (6)

Anomaly



The Hershey Company (Oh Henry!) “Oh Henry! 4:25″

Partners: UM Canada/The Mint Agency

Launch / Re-launch

Single-market Campaign

Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight

Bensimon Byrne

Casey House, “The Healing House”

Partners: Narrative/Westside Studio

Not for profit, charity, government

Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight

Rethink Toronto

Leaf Forward, “Pass the Bill”

Single-market campaign

Creative Data (4)

FCB/Six

Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”

Partners: Grayson Matthews/Rooster Post Production/Initiative/Glossy

Data-enhanced Creativity

Data-driven Targeting

Use of Real-Time Data

Social Data & Insight

Creative Strategy (2)

FCB Canada, Toronto

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “Endangered Syndrome”

Partners: Happiness Saigon/Saints Editorial/Silent Joe/The Vanity/UM Canada

Long-term Strategy

FCB/Six

Black & Abroad, “Go Back to Africa”

Partners: Grayson Matthews Toronto/Rooster Post Production/Glossy

Retail/Travel/Leisure