Cannes 2019: Canadian agencies earn 11 shortlist spots in Film The Brand Experience, E-Commerce, Radio and Mobile categories also helped some campaigns add to the nominations they've already earned at this year's festival.

The Film Lions continue to be one of the most prestigious categories at Cannes, and this year’s shortlist gave a few campaigns their first chance at being recognized.

The 11 shortlist mentions in the category included a number of campaigns that have previously popped up at this year’s festival, such as Bensimon Byrne’s “Boys Don’t Cry” for White Ribbon, Grey’s “First Shave” for Gillette, BBDO’s “We Rise” for Right to Play and Secret Location’s “The Great C.” But three efforts also received their first nominations of this year’s Lions: Rethink’s “Lamp 2,” a sequel to a classic IKEA Canada spot made to promote its sustainability initiatives, Ogilvy Canada’s “#TakeTheTime,” part of Dove Men+Care’s ongoing push to normalize paternity leave, and Felix and Paul’s “Space Exploration,” a series of VR experiences for NASA, .

While Canada’s mentions in the remaining shortlists announced Wednesday were relatively thin compared to the rest of the week, it was an opportunity for some agencies to add to their totals.

Jam3′s “Unlock the Drop: Complexcon” for Adidas Originals (which won Digital Craft Bronze on Tuesday), was the only Canadian work shortlisted in the young Creative E-Commerce Lions. The campaign picked up an additional pair of shortlist spots in the Mobile Lions, where FCB/Six also added another nomination for Black & Abroad’s “Go Back To Africa.”

In the Brand Experience & Activation Lions, Bensimon Byrne’s “The Healing House” for Casey House added another shortlist mention to its tally during this year’s festival. Though it was the only campaign credited to Canadian in the category, Casanova/McCann’s “Second Chances” for non-profit Donate Life California (for which McCann Canada was a partner agency) and Momentum’s “Just Do It HQ At The Church” (which won the Industry Craft Grand Prix on Tuesday) both received multiple shortlist mentions.

In Radio & Audio, Cossette’s “Air Time” (a fundraising effort that saw brands donate their radio time to SickKids) was Canada’s only shortlist mention in Radio. There were no Canadian campaigns among the 23 shortlisted in the highly competitive Creative Effectiveness Lions.

Film (11)

Rethink Toronto

IKEA, “Lamp 2”

Partners: Scouts Honour/Fort York VFX/Rooster Post Production/Vapor Music

Retail

BBDO Toronto

Right To Play, “We Rise”

Partners: Alter Ego/Moonlighting/Pirate Group/Skin & Bones/The Assembly

Not for profit / Charity / Government

Screens & Events

Bensimon Byrne

White Ribbon, “Boys Don’t Cry”

Partners: Alter Ego/Berkeley/Rooster Post Production/Untitled Films/Narrative/Jigsaw Casting

Not for profit / Charity / Government

Not for profit / Charity / Government

Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight

Grey Canada

Gillette (P&G), “First Shave”

Partners: Cylinder Sound & Film/Fort York VFX/Rooster Post Production/Skin & Bones/The Vanity

Other FMCG

Ogilvy Canada

Dove Men+Care (Unilever), “#Takethetime”

Partners: Outsider Editorial/Spy Films/Toast+Jam/Mindshare/Edelman

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) / Corporate Image

Single-market campaign

Secret Location

Secret Location, “The Great C”

360/VR Film

Felix and Paul Studios

NASA, “Space Exploration”

360/VR Film

Brand Experience & Activation (1)

Bensimon Byrne

Casey House, “The Healing House”

Partners: Narrative/Westside Studio

Local Brand

Creative E-Commerce (2)

Jam3

Adidas Originals, “Complexcon”

Partners: ASA Digital/Kindly Beast/Pixelpusher/We Are Royale

Payment Solutions: Devices & Technology

Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight



Radio & Audio (1)

Cossette

SickKids Foundation, “Air Time”

Partners: Pirate Group/Cossette Media/OMD Canada

Breakthrough on a Budget

Mobile (3)

Jam3

Adidas Originals, “Complexcon”

Partners: ASA Digital/Kindly Beast/Pixelpusher/We Are Royale

Activation by Location

Innovative Use of Technology

FCB/Six

Black & Abroad, “Go Back To Africa”

Partners: Grayson Matthews/Rooster Post Production/Initiative/Glossy

Targeted Communication