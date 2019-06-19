Cannes Digest: A Grand Prix, Silver and five more Bronze Plus, who landed where on the Film, Mobile, Creative Ecommerce, Radio & Audio and Brand Experience & Activation shortlists.

In case you missed it, a Canadian agency stole the show with a Grand Prix victory lap in Cannes on Tuesday.

Momentum Canada joined Momentum Worldwide in picking up the medal when the festival revealed the Industry Craft winners at an evening awards gala. The program, dubbed “Just Do It HQ at the Church,” was created for Nike, and it was given the first place position based on its meticulous attention to (subtle branding) detail, for being “more than an idea,” and for its potential longevity.

But the celebrations didn’t stop there.

Five other local shops were represented as winners in the Music, Industry Craft, Film Craft and Digital Craft categories, all announced at the show. Canada can now add a Silver for BBDO and Right to Play’s “We Rise” campaign, two Bronze for Bensimon Byrne and White Ribbon’s “Boys Don’t Cry” film, another Bronze for Lg2 and 13th Street Winery’s “Subjectif” packaging, a Bronze for The&Partnership and Telus’ “No More” anti-bullying song, and one more Bronze for Jam# and Adidas’ “Unlock the Drop: Complexcon” AR program.

Canada’s total trophy count is now 15, as of Tuesday evening.

As for Wednesday’s shortlists, several agencies landed on the ever-popular Film shortlist, 11 nods in total across seven campaigns. Mobile also tracked three shortlist mentions for Canada, while Creative E-Commerce had two, Brand Experience & Activation had one, and Radio & Audio added one more nod to the country’s tally.

Watch out for the winners in the Media, PR, Social & Influencer, Direct, Creative Strategy and Creative Data categories, which are being revealed later today.

Here are the agencies bringing Lions home to Canada:

Bensimon Byrne (2 Health & Wellness Bronze; 2 Film Craft Bronze)

BBDO (1 Film Craft Silver)

Edelman (1 Pharma)

Jam3 (1 Bronze Digital Craft)

Leo Burnett (1 Design Bronze)

Lg2 (1 Design Silver; 1 Industry Craft Bronze)

Momentum Canada (1 Industry Craft Gand Prix)

Rethink (1 Design Bronze; 1 Outdoor Bronze)

Sid Lee (1 Design Bronze)

The&Partnership (1 Entertainment Lions for Music Bronze)

Here are the Canadian shortlist mentions (by category):

Glass 2 Innovation 1 Titanium 0 Outdoor 5 Film Craft 12 Pharma 1 Health & Wellness 10 Print & Publishing 1 Design 11 Digital Craft 3 Industry Craft 2 Entertainment 2 Entertainment for Music 1 Entertainment for Sport 0 Direct 6 Social & Influencer 8 PR 7 Creative Strategy 2 Creative Data 4 Media 9 Film 11 Brand Experience & Activation 1 Creative E-Commerce 2 Radio & Audio 1 Mobile 3 Creative Effectiveness 0

And here are the shortlisted agencies:

Anomaly

BBDO

Bensimon Byrne

Cossette

Edelman

Ent! Marketing

Felix & Paul Studios

FCB/Six

FCB Canada, Toronto

Grey

Jam3

John St.

Secret Location

Leo Burnett

Lg2

McCann

Ogilvy

PHD Montreal

Rethink

Secret Location

Sid Lee

Taxi

The&Partnership

Zulu Alpha Kilo

