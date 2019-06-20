Nescafe focuses on origins and quality The Nestle coffee brand is promoting the premium nature of its blends in a campaign for its new single-serve coffee pods.

To promote its new line of single-serve coffee pods, Nestle coffee brand Nescafe has launched a campaign aimed at emphasizing the premium nature of its coffee blends.

The campaign includes “Inside the Pod,” a 30-second spot created by U.S. agency Work in Progress, which starts by showing a family of Columbian coffee farmers going about their day. Suddenly the ground begins to tremble, and it becomes clear that the family lives inside a Nescafe coffee pod, which is being shaken by a man who’s curious about what’s inside.

The campaign will run on digital and social platforms (including Youtube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Amazon platforms) over the next three months.

Carm DaSilva, director of Nescafé at Nestle, says the spot aims to reinforce the origins of the campaign’s hero SKU, Nescafe Gold Origins Columbia, and to bring into focus the authenticity of the product. Quality and authenticity, she says, are among the most important brand attributes in the premium coffee category.

To reinforce the message, the company shot the ad in Colombia with a partner farm of the Nescafé Plan, which aims to help farmers improve their farming methods to yield higher quality crops, helping them earn more at harvest, according to DaSilva.

“Single origins is a growing trend in out-of-home and in single serving on demand and we believe this will be a strong segment for us to expand into as we offer a premium assortment in the coffee category,” she says.

In addition to sending a message of quality, Nescafe hopes the campaign drives awareness and trial of its entire coffee pods assortment, which includes Nescafé Gold Medium Roast, Gold Dark Roast, Rich Original, Rich French Vanilla, Gold Organic, Gold Colombia and Gold Ethiopia blends.