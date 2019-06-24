McCain aims to solve double-dipping The brand channels Seinfeld to add more fun to a campaign promoting its new Dipn' Wedges frozen fries.

What’s the deal with McCain’s Dipn’ Wedges? The brand is emphasizing more camaraderie as it channels a classic Seinfeld scene, and offers up a solution to the double dip faux pas: a bigger chip surface area that can collect way more dip.

The brand’s new crescent-shaped frozen fries are being featured in a new 30-second spot that riffs on the infamous sitcom social gaffe and ends with the company tagline, “Always Sharing Together.”

“I think it’s always helpful to find well-known cultural reference points to ‘rub up against’ and drive relevance,” says Bryan McCourt, VP marketing at McCain Foods Canada. He tells strategy that the concept of double dipping has survived the test of time and was a perfect way to demonstrate the product’s core benefit: “that it can hold a lot of dip!”

McCourt says McCain campaigns have traditionally focused on more functional communications. However, given the role the brand plays in togetherness and sharing, he says it “felt it was important to evolve our communications to be more emotive, human and fun,” on top of features and benefits of the new product.

McCourt says the core McCain consumer will continue to be families, but as the product portfolio has evolved to include more sharing and appetizer foods, the company has started focusing on other consumer groups like millennials without children, both for social, weekend type occasions and the mid-week meal.

Regarding the Dipn’ name, McCourt says the brand is always looking to create own-able brand assets and trademarks and has had success with unique names, like its much-loved Deep’n Delicious cake.

The message in-store will be complemented by shelf talker calls to action to “Get Dipn.’” The creative, designed by The Hive, will run in both English and French markets. Out-of-home and social media will be released later in the summer. UM handled media and production was by Mile Inn. The campaign runs through to September.