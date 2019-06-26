Doritos suits up for superhero activation CPG hopes to get Spidey senses tingling as it promotes replica suit from new film at downtown Toronto activation.

Doritos has reached into its bag of tricks to reveal..not chips…but a replica Spiderman suit. The brand recently announced “Incognito Doritos” in the U.S., which are traditional-looking chip bags that transform into an official replica suit from the upcoming release, Spider-Man: Far From Home. Suits-stuffed-in-bags have been a hit on social media, with users trying them on for size. However, the replica suits are not available in Canada. Until now that is.

For a chance to win one of the limited-edition suits, Doritos is doing an activation in Toronto that’ll have arachnophobes quaking in their Lycra boots: participants will have to test their mettle by reaching their hand inside a box full of spiders. The ‘A Suit for the Bold’ challenge is taking place July 5 in Toronto’s Entertainment District (225 Richmond St. West).

According to Shirley Mukerjea, senior marketing director, Frito-Lay Canada, the suit is a unique way for the brand to get a deeper level of engagement with its target snacking demo and generate awareness for its Sony Pictures partnership (Spider-Man: Far From Home hits cinemas nationwide on July 2, 2019).

Part of the promo to stand out on store shelves is packaging: the brand’s new Spider-Man-themed chip bags feature a variety of characters and poses and are available nationwide in major retailers like Shoppers Drug Mart and in grocery. Mukerjea says the in-store displays in grocery will also catch eyes with a 3D pop-out of Spider-Man to make it look like he’s swinging into action.

As part of the comprehensive campaign, consumers can also visit the contest website (Doritoscontest.ca) and access the Doritos Spidey-Sense Challenge, a game that involves shooting webs at targets. Users can play and attempt to earn medals and daily bonus entries as they advance through three city levels. Throughout the contest period (June 13th through August 30, 2019), instant prize winners will be selected and notified on screen and also via e-mail. Price packs include 1,500 movie passes and 100 tech packs ($100 BestBuy.ca gift cards) as well as a grand prize of a European adventure for two to the cities featured in the game/movie (London, Paris, Zurich, Prague).