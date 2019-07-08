Klick Health names managing director Daniel Drexler, former CEO of WPP's The Neighborhood, has joined the agency with a combined business and medical background.

Independent agency Klick Health has hired Daniel Drexler as managing director.

Drexler, whose background is in medicine, previously led WPP’s dedicated Johnson & Johnson agency The Neighborhood. He began work on June 24 and is based out of Klick’s Toronto and New York offices, reporting directly to Klick president Lori Grant.

In his new role, Drexler will be focused on managing clients, growing the business, and contributing to Klick’s “people-centric culture,” according to Grant.

In a statement, she described him as a “natural fit for Klick with his combined medical and business backgrounds, his passion for technology, and his empathetic yet driven disposition.”

Grant declined to specify whether the role is a new one for the agency in an email to strategy.

In addition to having a medical degree, Drexler has worked in health marketing for over 15 years across client service, strategy and general management. Most recently, he was CEO and founder of The Neighborhood, whose anchor client was Johnson and Johnson but which also did work for clients including Verily, Google parent company Alphabet’s research organization dedicated to the study of life sciences, and Lifescan, a Platinum Equity-owned blood glucose monitoring products brand.

The agency has made other senior hires in recent months.

In May, it added former FCB Health veteran Rich Levy as chief creative officer. Based in New York, the role was previously filled by Glenn Zujew, EVP of creative and medical at Klick. It also recently named Dave Leitner as senior vice president of media.