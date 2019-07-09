DentsuBos bolsters creative department Six new art directors and copywriters join the shop to help support new business with cannabis producer CannTrust.

Three new copywriters and just as many art directors have been added to DentsuBos’ 90-person office in Toronto this summer so far.

The new hires help to fill out the creative ranks at the agency following a major account win last year when the agency picked up the CannTrust account last July. At first, Dentsubos only worked with the licensed cannabis producer’s recreational brand, but recently expanded its scope when the agency won CannTrust’s medical cannabis business (including both social and digital work) in June of this year, says Lyranda Martin Evans, ECD at DentsuBos.

The six new creatives were also hired to help support several global assignments coming in from Dentsu, says Evans without disclosing which clients.

The hires include: senior copywriter Tekla Nagel (formerly of Traffik Group); senior art director Craig Huffman (from Traffik Group); art directors Amber Azares (from Giants & Gentlemen) and Helen Lu (Publicis Taiwan); as well as copywriters Shane Rodak (from Wunderman Thompson) and Dylan Thompson (a recent Humber College grad).

“We searched for talent who were curious and creative beyond their books,” adds Travis Cowdy, ECD at DentsuBos. “Identifying potential and helping young creatives grow has been our focus.”