PepsiCo Foods appoints new president in Canada Cara Keating will replace longtime exec Jason McDonell, who is pursuing a new opportunity outside the company.

Cara Keating will be taking over as president of PepsiCo Foods Canada, replacing Jason McDonell, who is preparing to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.

McDonell has been president of the company’s foods division – which includes brands like Quaker, Doritos, Cheetos and Lays – since 2015, when he took over for a retiring Marc Guay. Prior to taking on the president’s role, he held several roles in Canada and the U.S, including that of CMO for PepsiCo Foods Canada from 2011 to 2013. During that time, he led a focus on product innovation and implemented a new marketing approach in Canada based around “snacking demand moments,” associating its well-known brands with different occasions and moments throughout the day and which the company described as “transformative” in a press release. He also implemented some well-known marketing initiatives for the company, such as Lay’s “Do Us A Flavour” contest.

On July 26, he is being replaced by Keating, currently VP of customer development. Over her 15 years with the company, Keating has worked across account management, customer insights, field and customer leadership roles. She was promoted to her current role in 2016, becoming the first woman at PepsiCo Foods to hold it.

The shift at the top of PepsiCo Foods Canada comes just over a year after it named Ian Adler as its new CMO, who has been leading an approach to associate its food and snack brands with changing health and wellness demands of consumers and to drive growth in new categories.