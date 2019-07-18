Labatt: Moving at the speed of pop-culture An in-depth discussion on how Labatt is upping the ante in marketing by leveraging cultural insights and social data to ...

An in-depth discussion on how Labatt is upping the ante in marketing by leveraging cultural insights and social data to connect with consumers in a personalized and real-time way.

With a new in-house creative agency, Draftline, and enhanced data and technology partnerships with Twitter, the Labatt content machine is aimed at getting rooted in culture and hyper relevant to mobile-first consumers. Working closely with their agency partners, Labatt is laser focused on turning their engine into creative genius.