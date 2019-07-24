Shortlist announced for 2019 Strategy Awards

See the campaigns in contention for the awards recognizing the best in strategic planning.
By Staff 
18 hours ago
_DSC7004

The countdown to recognizing the best strategic planning work in Canada has begun, as the shortlists have been revealed for the 2019 edition of the Strategy Awards.

Developed in association with the Account Planning Group of Canada, the Strategy Awards recognize insights and ideas that contribute to a brand’s success. This year’s edition of the awards have three new categories: Cannabis Strategy, recognizing plans that helped cannabis brands stand out in a new category; Multicultural Strategy, recognizing work that uniquely and effectively positioned and connected a brand with ethnic consumers; and ROI Strategy, recognizing strategies that drove effectiveness.

The shortlist of 60 campaigns was compiled by a jury of industry experts, co-chaired by Shelley Brown, chief strategy officer at FCB Canada, and Sassan Jahan, VP of marketing at PepsiCo.

The awards will be given out during a gala on Oct. 1 at the Arcadian Court in Toronto, following the Marketing Evolution: C-Suite Summit. More information can be found on the Strategy Awards website.

Campaign Agency Client
#MorningYes Sid Lee Starbucks Canada
#Unignorable Taxi United Way
#UnravelHate Zulu Alpha Kilo Peace Collective
50 Fresh Dates Mindshare Kimberly Clark – Cottonelle
A Free Sample for Extraterrestrials Anomaly Hershey – Reese’s Pieces Peanut
Anyone But Sweden Rethink Montreal’s Little Italy
Ask Nature Cossette General Mills Canada – Nature Valley
Bedtime Rethink IKEA
Beer Today. Bong Tomorrow. Grip Limited Aurora Cannabis
Beer vs. Wine FCB Canada Michelob Ultra
Beyond Meat Rethink A&W Canada
Boys Don’t Cry Bensimon Byrne / Narrative White Ribbon
Cat Calming Radio BBDO Toronto Mars Petcare – Whiskas
Challenge Accepted Grey Canada Special Olympics Canada
Digital Window Shopping Touché! Sport Chek
Don’t Drive High Cossette Canopy Growth (Tweed)
Don’t Eat Takis Cossette Grupo Bimbo – Canada Bread
DonAir Wunder King of Donair
Dream Thieves Cossette Koho
Earning Curve Zulu Alpha Kilo Interac
Endangered Syndrome FCB Canada Canadian Down Syndrome Society
Fan Bods FCB Canada Fountain Tire
Feel the sign? Betadine. Zulu Alpha Kilo Avrio Health Canada – Betadine
Fighting Fake News in Real-Time PHD Radio-Canada
Freedom Tampons Union Interval House
Go Back to Africa FCB/Six Black and Abroad
Hard to Hear Captus Advertising Connect Hearing Canada
Haulers John St. No Frills
Hi. Cossette Canopy Growth – Tweed
IKEA DRÄG Rethink IKEA
Lamp Recycled Rethink IKEA
Lighting Your Way No Fixed Address Leafly
Maple Leaf Foods Brand Renovation Sid Lee Maple Leaf Foods
Millions of Followers Grip Limited The Terry Fox Foundation
No Baby Unhugged Mindshare Kimberly Clark – Huggies
Not Available in Canada Anomaly Dosist
Oh Henry! 4:25 Anomaly Hershey – Oh Henry!
Poolers’ Girlfriends Cossette Loto-Québec – Mise-O-Jeu
Real Food Rescue Ogilvy Canada Unilever – Hellmann’s
Reskinning Queen Street West Zulu Alpha Kilo Consonant Skincare
Return the Favour The&Partnership Sleeman Breweries – Sapporo
Seeker Cossette Le Club AccorHotels
SickKids VS: Crews Cossette SickKids Foundation
Snickers Suit Swag BBDO Toronto Mars Wrigley Canada
Straw Shaming Rethink Greenpeace
Sufra Halal Food Truck Tour Nourish Food Marketing Loblaws – Sufra Halal
Sugar-Crisp Spout Ogilvy Canada Post Foods Canada – Sugar-Crisp
The Away Game Zulu Alpha Kilo Tim Hortons
The Comfort of Home UM Canada Johnson & Johnson – Tylenol
The Healing House Bensimon Byrne / Narrative Casey House
The Monthly John St. Shoppers Drug Mart
The Pride Shield Rethink Fondation Émergence
The Ultimate Ride BBDO Toronto Go Transit
There’s No Retirement Like Home Zulu Alpha Kilo HomeEquity Bank
Tina’s Uterus Bensimon Byrne / OneMethod Johnson & Johnson – Motrin
Truck-Thru FCB Canada Fountain Tire
Uniting Through Traditions Studio M WestJet
We Can All Chat on WeChat AV Communications H&M Canada
We Rise BBDO Toronto Right To Play
You Should Play 6/49 Sid Lee Loto-Québec – 6/49
﻿