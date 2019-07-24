Shortlist announced for 2019 Strategy Awards See the campaigns in contention for the awards recognizing the best in strategic planning.

The countdown to recognizing the best strategic planning work in Canada has begun, as the shortlists have been revealed for the 2019 edition of the Strategy Awards.

Developed in association with the Account Planning Group of Canada, the Strategy Awards recognize insights and ideas that contribute to a brand’s success. This year’s edition of the awards have three new categories: Cannabis Strategy, recognizing plans that helped cannabis brands stand out in a new category; Multicultural Strategy, recognizing work that uniquely and effectively positioned and connected a brand with ethnic consumers; and ROI Strategy, recognizing strategies that drove effectiveness.

The shortlist of 60 campaigns was compiled by a jury of industry experts, co-chaired by Shelley Brown, chief strategy officer at FCB Canada, and Sassan Jahan, VP of marketing at PepsiCo.

The awards will be given out during a gala on Oct. 1 at the Arcadian Court in Toronto, following the Marketing Evolution: C-Suite Summit. More information can be found on the Strategy Awards website.