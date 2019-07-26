Gay Lea Foods appoints VP of sales and marketing Mike Renton takes over marketing duties at the recently rebranded dairy company.

Mike Renton has been appointed VP of sales and marketing at Gay Lea Foods.

Renton has held senior sales roles at companies including The Clorox Company and Kimberly-Clark. Most recently, he was VP of sales and assistant general manager at Hershey Canada.

Gay Lea Foods is a Canadian dairy products co-operative whose brands include Gay Lea, Salerno, Ivanhoe and Nordica, among others. This year, it has been participating in a “Faces Behind Food” campaign led by Farm and Food Care Ontario, a non-profit coalition representing Ontario farmers and associated businesses. The campaign launched in April during a screening of Before the Plate, a documentary exploring food practices across the industry. The work, which according to Gay Lea was inspired by the U.S. photoblog “Humans of New York,” is ongoing and features photos and interviews with farmers and food production employees, including some from Gay Lea.

Renton’s hiring follows the launch of a new brand identity and website for the 60-year-old company last year.

“We’ve been on a fantastic trajectory, as plans to expand our foods and ingredients business have taken shape through multiple acquisitions and a persistent strategic focus on innovation, ingredients and industry leadership,” president and CEO Michael Barrett said in a statement at the time. “Now it’s time for our brand to embody the business we’ve become and the direction we’re heading.”