Agropur to consolidate marketing leadership under new VP Jérôme Dujoux moves into the top marketing role after 20 years at global beauty giant Coty.

Quebec-based dairy co-op Agropur will seek to streamline the leadership structure of its flagship brands with the help of a new VP of marketing.

Jérôme Dujoux was appointed to the role in June after spending 20 years in marketing roles at global beauty company Coty across its Canadian, European and U.S. offices. He left the company having most recently served as its VP of local marketing in Montreal and group marketing director of international marketing in New York prior to that.

At Agropur, Dujoux will “actively contribute to consolidating the leadership of flagship brands such as Natrel, Oka, Iögo, continue to root regional brands and developing global understanding of the dairy category in terms of sales, marketing, innovation, category management, as well as digital marketing,” according to an Agropur spokesperson. Dujoux will report to Michael Aucoin, president of the company’s Canadian operations.

Dujoux will also work to build “sustainable competitive advantages and integrating data in a relevant way while maintaining a creative approach,” the spokesperson confirmed in an email to strategy.

The position was left vacant for nearly a year following the 2018 departure of Jean-François Couture, who had served as VP marketing since 2016 and has since taken over marketing at eyewear company Essilor.

Agropur is one of Canada’s largest and oldest dairy co-ops and has recently put more focus on raising awareness of its co-op business model, as it looks to drive growth across its expanding product portfolio. Last year, strategy reported that Agropur had moved to a different structure in which brand-dedicated teams are centralized into a single department and supported by discipline-specific “centres of excellence,” such as shopper marketing and consumer insights and innovation.

“We’re making a major shift [from] being supply-fed to being demand-led,” Dominique Benoit, SVP institutional affairs and communications, said at that time. “Before, our business model was very much about transforming the milk of our members, whereas now we’re trying to define ourselves as a food and beverage organization that’s in the marketplace to meet the consumer needs.”