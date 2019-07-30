MEC: Turning missteps into brand love
Consumers today are very politically inclined, and with the ‘call-out’ culture, they are not afraid to let brands know what they think. Anne Donohoe, CMO at MEC walks us through how they acknowledged their mistakes, grew from them, and what processes were put in place to ensure everyone – all sizes, sexual orientation and race – was being acknowledged.