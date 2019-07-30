Momentum expands in Toronto A new strategy director and two creative directors are part of efforts to bring an integrated approach to experiential.

Experiential agency Momentum has made a number of additions to its Toronto office, including two new creative directors and a strategy director.

In the creative department, creative director Dan Bache has been hired from Anomaly, bringing additional experience from agencies including Grip, JWT, TBWA and Taxi, where he worked with clients including Mars Wrigley, Tim Hortons, Bud Light and Pizza Hut. Antonia Goga has also been hired as creative director of design; she was most recently at Taxi, where she led design work on the agency’s Fido account, while also contributing to work on Boston Pizza, Audi, Moosehead and Canadian Tire.

Other recent creative hires at Momentum include ACD Max May (from Anomaly), as well as copywriter Mark Delisi (from McCann), who has been teamed with art director Nathan Ping, who was hired last year. On top of the new additions, account executive Sarah Bulmer has been moved into a creative and production resource manager role, with the mandate of helping integrate the new hires into Momentum’s creative team and operations.

In the strategy department, Momentum has hired Rodrigo Coelho as strategy director. He joins from Momentum’s office Brazil, where his notable worked included leading sponsorship programs for brands like Nissan, Bradesco, TAM and Microsoft around the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Other hires in the department include content strategist Nisha Sehdev, who was previously on the in-house team at jewelry brand Mejuri.

The additions are the first major expansion Momentum has had since Raul Garcia was hired as its first ECD last fall. He says the focus of the expansion is to bring “big idea thinking” into Momentum so it can “become a fully integrated experiential agency,” responding to client needs with any discipline that might be needed.

The expansion also comes after its work with Nike received numerous accolades at Cannes Lions, including a Grand Prix.