Uber marketing layoffs hit Canadian office At least five recent hires in Toronto are among the 400 let go from the company as part of a global streamlining of its operations.

A massive layoff of marketing staff at ride-sharing company Uber has impacted many of its offices around the globe, including in Canada.

According to an internal memo that was first published by Business Insider on Monday, Uber is laying off 400 of the 1,200 staff in its marketing departments globally. The memo, from CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, said that marketing would still be important to Uber, but the team needed to become streamlined so the company can “get our edge back,” as “many of our teams are too big, which creates overlapping work, makes for unclear decision owners, and can lead to mediocre results.”

Uber declined to comment for this story, and was unable to provide a total number of layoffs in its Toronto-based marketing department or say how big the team was following the announcement.

However, a spreadsheet created by ex-Uber staff, with the goal of connecting over 200 of the global layoffs with recruiters and open positions at other companies, includes at least five marketing staff from the Toronto office, all of which joined the company in the last nine months. They include Alanna Rubino, who first joined the company in the fall and was named head of local rider brand management in May; Helen Pang, marketing manager on brand campaigns for Uber Eats, who was hired in January; Kaelan Chambers, social media manager for Uber Eats, who was hired in May; Jony Tabuteau, marketing manager on enterprise work Uber Eats, who was hired in November; and Kimmy Lee, who was hired as marketing coordinator in October.

The downsizing of Uber’s marketing department comes after global CMO Rebecca Messina left the company in June, only a year after taking over for chief brand officer Bozoma Saint John. Jill Hazelbaker was then given the joint leadership role over marketing, communications and policy.

Uber opened its Toronto office four years ago. In addition to expanding its ride-sharing services to new markets since then, it has grown the capabilities of its Uber Eats meal delivery service, including through partnerships with QSRs and grocery stores.