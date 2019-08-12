Shoppers Drug Mart launches The Beauty Project The in-store event is meant to show the role Shoppers can play in helping consumers experiment with and discover new looks.

Shoppers Drug Mart kicked off its Beauty Project campaign in downtown Toronto with a pop-up meant to generate interest in new looks, and makeup and skincare lines.

Deon Alhadeff, VP of marketing at Shoppers Drug Mart, tells strategy that the pop-up is a first for Shoppers Drug Mart, and the vibrant space at 950 Queen Street West showcases the wide range of makeup and skincare products that the brand offers Canadians, both in its stores and online. He says that the activation lets users learn from its new team of in-house “Beauty Pros,” making it a place to aid in product discovery and putting the retailer more top of mind for beauty needs.

The pop up on Aug. 8 was hosted by reality star and fashionista Erika Jayne (known for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) and her “glam team,” makeup artist Sam Visser and hairstylist Castillo Bataille. Visitors were encouraged to explore Shoppers product offerings through interactive areas including swatching stations, a fragrance experience, nail station and masterclasses hosted by Beauty Pros, a team of 18 in-house Shoppers beauty experts.

The broader Beauty Project initiative is running in stores throughout Canada until Sept. 6, featuring curated makeup collections inspired by seven Canadian beauty enthusiasts and Instagram influencers that will be launching on a weekly basis, which features other events and in-store sessions.

Alhadeff says the fall season brings new fashion and beauty trends, making it a time when consumers are looking to discover new products to add to their style and routines. He says that while many consumers get their inspiration from “style icons” like Jayne and the roster of influencers it has partnered with, the in-house Beauty Pros allows Shoppers to showcase the talent within its stores and Beauty Boutiques year-round, who can be expected to see featured more in the future.

Throughout July and August, Shoppers has also hosted in-store events for Estée Lauder Canada’s #ShadesOfCanada campaign. In addition to pop-ups promoting its existing beauty offerings, the retailer has expanded its reach in the space by launching its Beauty Clinic cosmetic dermatology concept at the Shops on Dundas in Oakville.

Shoppers is inviting customers to explore new collections and attend in-store events for the remainder of the campaign, which is being promoted through TV and digital ads. The brand is also inviting customers to share their must-have beauty products in an Instragram hashtag, for a chance to win $1000 dollar gift cards. For The Beauty Project, John St. created the TV spot, Mosaic handled the pop up and Overcat handled communications.