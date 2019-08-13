Rethink expands its ranks in Montreal Hires across departments comes following a number of new assignments being served from the office.

Rethink has made a number of hires and moves to support a range of new business in Montreal.

The seven new hires and three promotions comes after a number of new assignments being served from the agency’s Montreal office. In addition to expanding its mandate with Molson Coors to cover the Molson Ultra brand, it has also picked up assignments with the Quebec Poultry Breeders, Fantino & Mondello Deli, Automobile en Direct, Rouge FM, the Canadian Dermatology Association and Brasseur de Montréal.

The creative department is supporting the new mandates with the hiring of designer Shayne Tupper (formerly of branding firm Chez Valois), art director Édouard Coune (from McCann) and copywriter Charles Côté.

In client service, Mélanie Châteauneuf has been hired as account director (from Lg2), while account manager Victor Brunton joins from Bob Henry. In the strategy department, strategist Suzy Truong joins from Bleublancrouge, while former freelancer Marie-Pière Poulin has been hired as production lead.

Also, back in the creative department, ACDs Maxime Sauté and Xavier Blais have been promoted to creative director roles, while copywriter Karine Doucet has been promoted to ACD.

On the opposite coast, Rethink recently added 13 new staff across departments in Vancouver.