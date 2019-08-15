Up to the Minute: Wasserman + Partners adds to leadership Plus, Apex PR and Ruckus Digital expand and Jungle Media picks up an AOR assignment with Wealthsimple.

Hires and promotions

Wasserman + Partners has appointed Victoria Gray as head of strategic services and promoted Antonella Frustaci to the role of director of connections. Joining the Vancouver agency, Gray will oversee strategic planning and management across accounts, including ICBC, Vancity and Return-It. She has both agency and client-side experience, having worked at DDB, Taxi, Mr. Lube and Daiya Foods. Meanwhile, as director of connections, Frustaci (who has been with Wasserman for 16 years) will be “managing the planning and buying of interaction points between consumers and the agency’s clients,” according to a release. This includes brand and creative clients, as well as media-only clients, such as Fortis BC and Tourism Whistler, the agency says.

Apex PR and its sister shop, Ruckus Digital, have expanded and promoted from within following a number of new business wins this year, including Michigan-based cannabis lifestyle brand Common Citizen and real estate developer TruLife Developments. Emma Bray joins the Toronto-based PR agency as an account director of consumer integration, and will focus on senior client counsel and business growth. She has experience in retail, consumer tech and CPG, having worked on the Mattel, P&G and PayPal while serving at various agencies, including GCI Canada and MSL Group. In addition, Apex has promoted Danielle Scott to account manager and Lindsey Soper to senior consultant, while at Ruckus, Kathryn Boland and Amanda Carreiro have been elevated to account director and senior digital content manager, respectively.

New business

Brookline Public Relations, a Calgary-based PR shop with offices in Edmonton and Toronto, has picked up six new clients in two months. The new wins include renewable energy company Greengate Power, networking organization ACE Class, the Calgary Downtown Association, oil and gas company Southern Energy Corp and new telco provider Moby (both based in Calgary). Brookline, meanwhile, recently worked with musician Paul Brandt to help build awareness for #NotInMyCity – his initiative against human trafficking – and with Amazon to promote its new fulfillment centre in Leduc, Alberta. Both were existing clients. Finally, the PR agency has announced the launch of its new podcast, Beyond PR, featuring leaders across the industry.

Media

Wealthsimple has picked Vision7 Media agency Jungle Media as AOR in Canada following an agency search. The automated investing platform told Media in Canada that an AOR relationship is a first for the brand in Canada, though it has held such an agreement with U.S-based Blackwood Seven south of the border. Wealthsimple awarded the account to Jungle after working with on a by-project basis (full story available to MiC subscribers).