From CPG to tech co: The people, processes and partnership shifts behind transformative data-driven marketing
Kimberly-Clark’s commitment to digital transformation saw the CPG optimize sales and marketing by strategically folding in tech. Marcom and sales strategy lead Therese Brisson dives into the importance of setting the right KPIs, how to come up with the right data strategy, and how a key acquisition helped Kimberly-Clark leverage their tech stack for attribution in a market without robust purchase data.