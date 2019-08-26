Weber Shandwick named PR AOR for Best Buy Canada The PR agency will lead a paid and earned strategy aimed at highlighting the retailer's customer service and in-store experience.

Best Buy Canada has selected Weber Shandwick Canada as its public relations agency of record, following a competitive review.

The electronics retailer has tasked the PR agency with leading earned and paid strategy for the brand. That work will be aimed at highlighting what Best Buy considers its differentiators, namely its in-store experience, “Blue Shirt” in-store associates and “Geek Squad” tech support services. Work on the account has already begun.

“We chose Weber Shandwick because they understand the retail sector and have a passion for our business that is palpable,” noted Polly Tracey, VP of Communications for Best Buy Canada, in a release. “The strategic thinking of their team and deep expertise will help us reach our ambitious goals.”

Best Buy previously worked with Veritas on PR in Canada. It works with Union on creative and Media Experts on media.

Last year, Best Buy was named strategy’s Retail Innovator of the Year. Over the last few years, it has rolled out a new store concept enabling customers to interact and discovers its products with more ease, as it looks to fend off competition from ecommerce competitors.

Meanwhile, Weber Shandwick has been working to expand its integrated offering, announcing four senior hires in July that are expected to help round out its capabilities in the areas of data and analytics, creative, integrated media and project management.