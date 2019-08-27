Ramp hires first VP of strategy The non-profit focused agency has hired Tina Fernandez to work on growth opportunities and client relationships.

Toronto’s Ramp Communications has hired Tina Fernandez as VP of strategy.

A new role at the agency, Fernandez will work on growth opportunities and client relationships, as well as enhancing the “strategic vision,” at Ramp, which specializes in the charitable and “social profit” spaces.

She will take a data-driven approach to work on Ramp’s existing client lists, which include the Alzheimer Society of Canada (working on its Alzehimer Awareness Month campaign earlier this year) and Holy Trinity School, and help develop strategic insights for new partnerships with Kingsway College School, The Toronto Humane Society and Alterna Savings and Credit Union.

Throughout her career, Fernandez has held senior account management, research and strategic planning roles at Saatchi & Saatchi, Maclaren McCann, TBWA and Y&R. Most recently, she was VP of strategy at Toronto-based agency Bryan Mills. Shelley Mayer, founder and president of Ramp, specifically pointed to Fernandez’s experience in modernizing brands as an asset to its roster of clients.