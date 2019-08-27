Who is in the running for 2019 Media Agency of the Year? The next shortlist for this year's gala covers shops that were tops in buying and planning.

The team from Touche! accept their award as last year’s Media Agency of the Year.

The roll-out of the Agency of the Year 2019 shortlists continues, this time turning the focus to Media.

Media Agency of the Year awards shops behind the planning and buying of advertising, with each agency submitting a body of work that’s driven by targeting and the integration of media channels. Winners were decided by a jury of agency experts and brand-side marketers, which will be revealed next week. Read about last year’s winning agencies here.

The shortlists in the other categories – PR, Design, Agency and, new for 2019, Small Agency of the Year – will be announced throughout the week. The shortlist for Digital Agency of the Year was announced on Monday.

Media Agency of the Year 2019 shortlist

Cossette Media

Initiative

Jungle Media

Media Experts

Mindshare

OMD

PHD Media

Touché!

UM

Vizeum