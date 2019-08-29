Shortlist released for the 2019 PR Agency of the Year The next shortlist for this year's awards program reveals the shops in the running to be named Canada's top PR agency.

The Colony Project accepts its award as 2018 PR Agency of the Year.

The next 2019 Agency of the year shortlist has been released, this time focusing on the shops behind Canada’s best public relations work.

PR Agency of the Year recognizes Canada’s top communications shops, evaluated based on three programs with a focus on the strategy, creative and impact of each case. Read up on last year’s winners here.

The Design Agency of the Year shortlist will be announced on Friday. Shortlists for Digital, Media, Small and Agency of the Year have already been released.

This year’s AOY gala will be held on Oct. 30 at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts in Toronto. For tickets and information, email Rowan Traynor or call at 416-408-2300 ext. 213.

Public Relations Agency of the Year shortlist

Craft Public Relations

Citizen Relations

Edelman Canada

MSL Group

Narrative

North Strategic

Rock-It Promotions

SwervePR

The Colony Project

Veritas Communications

Weber Shandwick

Photo by Matt Forsythe