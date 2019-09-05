Meet the jury for the 2020 AToMiC Awards The industry experts who will judge this year's submissions has been announced ahead of next week's entry deadline.

With the deadline for entries approaching, it’s time to meet the judges who will evaluate the most groundbreaking marketing in Canada at the 2020 AToMiC Awards.

The awards program recognizes successful collaborations across the media and marketing industries, awarding brands and agencies for their creative use of advertising, technology, media and content.

This year’s jury – featuring 14 experts from the agency, brand and media worlds – is being co-chaired by Andrea Hunt, SVP and CMO at Arterra Wines Canada, and Roehl Sanchez, partner, EVP and CCO at Bimm. AToMiC submissions will also be scored by an online jury to determine a shortlist in the first round of judging.

The deadline for entries to the 2020 AToMiC Awards is Sept. 9. The winner will be awarded at the AToMiCon conference, taking place early next year. More information can be found on the AToMiC Awards website.

Live Jury

Andrea Hunt, SVP, CMO, Arterra Wines Canada (co-chair)

Roehl Sanchez, partner, EVP and CCO, Bimm (co-chair)

Tom Evans, executive producer, Zulubot

Kelly Graham, head of marketing, Ritual

Jackson Hitchon, senior director of marketing, Hershey Canada

Brooke Leland, SVP and GM, Ontario and West, Cossette Media

Ian Mackenzie, CCO, FCB/Six

Anthony Palermo, co-founder and VP, leisure and entertainment, Connect&Go

Mia Pearson, co-founder, North Strategic

Vincent Ramsay-Lemelin, director, digital creation and innovation, Sid Lee

Samantha Redman, CMO, KFC Canada, Yum! Restaurants International

Tal Riff, director, content and strategy, branded entertainment, Shaftesbury

Steve Savic, EVP, ECD, Critical Mass

Mary Beth Williamson, CMO, Cannabis Consulting

Online Jury

Sharyn Byrne-Nearing, director, brand and digital marketing, Metrolinx

Samantha Daude Di Nacera, VP and CMO, L’Oreal Canada

Liam Greenlaw, CD, Wasserman & Partners

Alyssa Huggins, VP, brand and integrated marketing, Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

Alison Lawler-Dean, VP, marketing and communications, formerly of Flow Water

Stuart MacMillan, CD, Lg2

Gaetan Namouric, founder and strategist, Perrier Jablonski

Ron Smrczek, ECD, The&Partnership