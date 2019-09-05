Meet the jury for the 2020 AToMiC Awards
The industry experts who will judge this year's submissions has been announced ahead of next week's entry deadline.
With the deadline for entries approaching, it’s time to meet the judges who will evaluate the most groundbreaking marketing in Canada at the 2020 AToMiC Awards.
The awards program recognizes successful collaborations across the media and marketing industries, awarding brands and agencies for their creative use of advertising, technology, media and content.
This year’s jury – featuring 14 experts from the agency, brand and media worlds – is being co-chaired by Andrea Hunt, SVP and CMO at Arterra Wines Canada, and Roehl Sanchez, partner, EVP and CCO at Bimm. AToMiC submissions will also be scored by an online jury to determine a shortlist in the first round of judging.
The deadline for entries to the 2020 AToMiC Awards is Sept. 9. The winner will be awarded at the AToMiCon conference, taking place early next year. More information can be found on the AToMiC Awards website.
Live Jury
Andrea Hunt, SVP, CMO, Arterra Wines Canada (co-chair)
Roehl Sanchez, partner, EVP and CCO, Bimm (co-chair)
Tom Evans, executive producer, Zulubot
Kelly Graham, head of marketing, Ritual
Jackson Hitchon, senior director of marketing, Hershey Canada
Brooke Leland, SVP and GM, Ontario and West, Cossette Media
Ian Mackenzie, CCO, FCB/Six
Anthony Palermo, co-founder and VP, leisure and entertainment, Connect&Go
Mia Pearson, co-founder, North Strategic
Vincent Ramsay-Lemelin, director, digital creation and innovation, Sid Lee
Samantha Redman, CMO, KFC Canada, Yum! Restaurants International
Tal Riff, director, content and strategy, branded entertainment, Shaftesbury
Steve Savic, EVP, ECD, Critical Mass
Mary Beth Williamson, CMO, Cannabis Consulting
Online Jury
Sharyn Byrne-Nearing, director, brand and digital marketing, Metrolinx
Samantha Daude Di Nacera, VP and CMO, L’Oreal Canada
Liam Greenlaw, CD, Wasserman & Partners
Alyssa Huggins, VP, brand and integrated marketing, Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation
Alison Lawler-Dean, VP, marketing and communications, formerly of Flow Water
Stuart MacMillan, CD, Lg2
Gaetan Namouric, founder and strategist, Perrier Jablonski
Ron Smrczek, ECD, The&Partnership