Tech in Action: Bombay Sapphire combines art and science The gin brand enlists a pair of robotic arms to help more people contribute to its creativity-focused positioning.

Advertistment

Bombay Sapphire has long positioned itself as the gin brand for artists and creative types, but its latest activation is adding a more of a technical aspect to achieve that mission.

By visiting a special website, users could choose a colour and location on a 27-by-9-foot canvas located at an open air mall in Los Angeles. By live feed, they could then watch as the 2,500 lb. arms of a robot mix the colour and move to add their contribution to the art. A photo was then taken of the users’ section of the painting, which could be shared on social.

BBDO New York worked on the campaign, which ran along the “#FindYourCanvas” hashtag.

The website was live from Aug. 29 until last weekend. This week, the final product is being revealed at The Other Art Fair in Los Angeles, which Bombay Sapphire sponsors as part of its broader “Stir Creativity” platform.

The platform has been positioning the Barcardi-owned brand to associate it with creativity and visual arts to stand out among other global gin brands. In particular, recent efforts have been focused on encouraging everyday people to embrace their creative side, based on the results of a survey of 11,000 respondents in North America suggesting 90% of people would like to pursue more creative desires if they had more time from their day jobs and responsibilities. Bombay Sapphire brand director Tom Spaven says those results motivated the brand to increase access and opportunities for creative self-expression, such as through a remote, online platform.

Bombay Sapphire’s activation at The Other Art Fair, which focuses on emerging artists, will also include workshops to help artists explore new mediums and talks from featured artists.