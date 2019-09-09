Loblaw: How to build brands for the future and be unignorable In an age of disruption, Loblaw’s is evolving the retail business with a consumer-centric approach to marketing. Uwe Stueckmann, SVP ...

In an age of disruption, Loblaw’s is evolving the retail business with a consumer-centric approach to marketing. Uwe Stueckmann, SVP of Marketing will walk us through how his team is changing consumer mindsets through ease, convenience and relevance.

His approach to building the most-loved Canadian brands focuses on “Being Unignorable”, being laser-focused on the total funnel, creating and harvesting demand and leveraging first-party data to drive brand love. Learn more about Loblaw’s marketing transformation and how the retailer is now dipping its toes into media.