Indigo reinforces reading’s life enrichment value The retailer encourages choosing a book to unplug and enjoy some down time.

As the end of back-to-school transitions into the beginning of holiday shopping, Indigo is hoping its latest mass effort will get “weekend readers” and fall lovers to make the most of their down time by choosing to avoid the world’s distractions with a book.

The “Make it an Indigo Weekend” campaign is now in its fifth year, says Samantha Taylor, SVP, marketing at Indigo Books and Music, who adds that it is a well-loved platform for the fall, which is seen as “the book lovers’ season” as the weather gets cooler and people opt to stay indoors.

Taylor says that it is also a very important season for the retailer’s business due to a higher number of new and anticipated releases.

The newest version of the campaign dials into the comfort and coziness that comes from curling up with a good book. Taylor says the campaign creative is a slight departure from previous ones, in that Indigo is emphasizing the “life-enriching aspects” of the brand.

“When you are in the book business, your competition is anything that takes time away from people reading,” she says. With all the distraction and noise, the new campaign is meant to reinforce the message of making conscious choices with your time and taking moments to disconnect from those distractions and read.

“Our core is the Canadian book lover connecting with the season,” Taylor says of its target, which covers both men and women of a broad age group.

The Canadian retailer has 89 large-format and 119 small-format stores across Canada, but Taylor says the goal of the campaign is equal parts getting book lovers to visit the stores and to shop its selection online. The company reported a total comparable sales decline of 7.6% year-over-year for the first quarter, with revenue declining by 6.3%.

Conflict Creates handled the creative assets for the campaign.