Ritual: Using tech to enable hyper-growth while driving locally relevant content to the right audience

Consumers today expect a degree of personalization and relevance in a brand’s content. However, as a company grows, it becomes ...
By Natalya Chernova
1 min ago

Consumers today expect a degree of personalization and relevance in a brand’s content. However, as a company grows, it becomes difficult to achieve that at scale. Join Kurt Gooden, Head of Growth at Ritual, as he shares his experiences scaling hyper-local strategies at a time of rapid growth while remaining targeted in the approach.

Kurt Gooden

Kurt Gooden

Head of Growth, Ritual

Tags:


,

﻿