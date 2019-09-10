Ritual: Using tech to enable hyper-growth while driving locally relevant content to the right audience
Consumers today expect a degree of personalization and relevance in a brand’s content. However, as a company grows, it becomes ...
Consumers today expect a degree of personalization and relevance in a brand’s content. However, as a company grows, it becomes difficult to achieve that at scale. Join Kurt Gooden, Head of Growth at Ritual, as he shares his experiences scaling hyper-local strategies at a time of rapid growth while remaining targeted in the approach.