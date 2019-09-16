NFL Canada picks Publicis The agency will lead digital and experiential campaigns to celebrate the league's 100th season with Canadian fans.

The National Football League has selected Publicis Canada to lead creative executions in Canada for the league’s recently started season.

The agency has been enlisted to lead creative development and execution of initiatives to promote the league to Canadian audiences. The executions will be primarily through digital and experiential platforms and focus on the league’s 100th season, which began last week. Alister Adams, VP of digital at Publicis, says the “enthusiastic and engaged fan base” of the NFL offers the opportunity to have fans be a part of the events.

David Thomson, managing director of NFL Canada, says that while NFL Canada will be celebrating the teams, players and coaches that have contributed to the league’s history, the “most important” focus will be on the fans. One of the events the league is running is the “Fantennial Challenge,” a weekly contest in which fans will be tasked with completing different challenges that prove their devotion. Completing and posting the challenges to social media will help participants earn points and win weekly prizes, with 32 grand prize winners (one for each team in the league) earning a deluxe prize pack. The contest has also come with a tour that has been holding events in different Canadian cities.