Loop: Masters of disruption

By Natalya Chernova
32 mins ago

With climate change picking up momentum and becoming a bigger regulatory and consumer priority, Loop is hailed as a hero as major corporations are now collaborating with Loop to reduce their environmental impact through a truly reusable packaging program.

Tony Rossi, VP of Global Business Development shares what it’s like to launch an initiative of this magnitude, and what the cultural shift towards meaningful recycling means for your marketing strategy.

Anthony Rossi

VP, Global Business Development, Loop

