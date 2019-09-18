PHD Overthrow II: What we can learn from challenger brands

Challenger brands have carved out niches, disrupted categories and created whole new marketplaces. In the face of rapid change ...
By Natalya Chernova
2 mins ago

Challenger brands have carved out niches, disrupted categories and created whole new marketplaces. In the face of rapid change embracing a challenger mindset is becoming increasingly useful for all kinds of marketers as they shape the destiny of their brands.

For the recent publication of Overthrow II phd has investigated challenger brands and how they are succeeding at outperforming their competitors. The result? Insights that all brand leaders can learn from. This session will provide case studies from around the world and introduce a framework that will help marketers understand their competitive landscape and identify their own challenger mindset.

Matt Devlin

Matt Devlin

Managing Director, Marketing Science, PHD Media

Tags:


,

﻿