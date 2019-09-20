Tank names executive creative director Thomas Nelligan takes on creative leadership duties as the agency continues to expand its operations.

Tank has appointed a new executive creative director following a number of other changes within its ranks.

As the newly appointed ECD, Thomas Nelligan will work with global ECD of health Marty Martinez on leading the agency’s creative offering. He arrives with experience from JWT, BCP and Cossette, where he served as creative director for more than 15 years.

Nelligan takes over the role that was previously held by Martinez, who took on the role of global creative leadership for Tank’s health practice in February.

The appointment is the latest in a string of other changes that have occurred this year within the agency, which has charted a path for international growth. Shortly after, the agency hired Thomas Lecordier as VP of integration and innovation to help foster collaboration and integrate services across its growing list of global offices. Other notable changes this year include the hiring of Matt Jaroszynski as associate creative director and Jonathan Cogan as VP and general manager of the Tank’s health division in May.

With roots in Montreal, the shop has continued to expand internationally since being acquired by WPP’s Grey in 2016. Within the last few years, it has opened offices in London, Amsterdam, Madrid, Dusseldorf, Singapore and Los Angeles, adding to its existing offices in Montreal, Toronto and New York.