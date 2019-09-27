No Fixed Address adds new CDs, ACDs Creative directors Rena Hula and Martin Szomolanyi are the latest additions, made in response to expanding business.

The newest members of No Fixed Address’ creative department, clockwise from back: art director Tommy Yong, ACD James Leake, ACD Ryan Chiasson, ACD George Lin, creative director Rena Hula, creative director Martin Szomolanyi and ACD Alex Manahan.

No Fixed Address has hired new creative director and ACD teams, the latest additions to a creative department that has already seen several new members this year.

Leading the new additions are creative directors Rena Hula and Martin Szomolanyi. Hula spent the last four years as a creative director at Jack Morton Worldwide – a Chicago-based agency focused on experiential, events and sponsorship – where she worked with clients including MillerCoors, P&G and M&Ms. Szomolanyi was most recently experience director at Zulu Alpha Kilo, and also brings experience as digital creative director at Sid Lee and ACD stints at Juniper Park\TBWA and Nurun.

Also joining the creative department are ACDs George Lin and Alex Manahan. The creative team previously worked at DDB and John St. on accounts including the Dairy Farmers of Canada, Skittles, Volkswagen, Shoppers Drug Mart and President’s Choice.

The creative hires are the latest since No Fixed Address brought on David Federico and Josh Budd as co-CCOs earlier this year. Other additions to the department this year include ACDs Ryan Chiasson from Anomaly in January and James Leake from BBDO in June, as well as art director Tommy Yong, who came from Grip in July. The creative additions bring the agency’s headcount to more than 110.

The hires will provide additional creative support and leadership for new and existing clients. New account wins at No Fixed Address this year include Little Caesars, the Dairy Farmers of Ontario and Merit Travel Group. Other hires this year include chief strategy officer Dino Demopoulos, strategy director Zach Klein and PR leads Katie Muir and Jessica Goldberg.